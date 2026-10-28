SK ecoplant Materials and Furukawa Electric join hands on semiconductor materials business

◇SK ecoplant Materials President Song Chang-rok (left) and Shozo Yano, head of the AT and Functional Resin Business Division in Furukawa Electric’s Information Components segment, conduct the MOU signing ceremony and

Technology cooperation among companies is expanding as they seek to gain an early foothold in the market for materials used in semiconductors and AI data centers.

SK ecoplant Materials said on the 28th that it recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (Furukawa Electric) to cooperate on materials businesses for semiconductors and AI data centers. The agreement centers on working together to assess whether new products developed by Japanese companies can be introduced to the domestic market and connect them with actual demand. Furukawa Electric operates businesses including optical solutions, information components, energy infrastructure and automotive electrical systems, drawing on four core technologies: metals, polymers, photonics and high-frequency technology.

The two companies plan to form a working group to create new business opportunities and pursue regular technical exchanges and business discussions, while also reviewing the potential applications of various materials in light of market and customer demand.

“As the AI and semiconductor industries grow rapidly, materials are also becoming a key factor in supporting customers’ technological innovation and product competitiveness, going beyond simply supplying products,” said SK ecoplant Materials President Song Chang-rok. “The two companies will work closely together to anticipate and respond to customer needs and develop a collaborative model that delivers tangible business results.”

Reporter Se Hyung Kim fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.