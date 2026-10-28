Korea Association of Health Promotion, Tashkent Korean Education Center strengthen health and education cooperation

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] KH Korea Association of Health Promotion (President Kim In-won; hereafter, the association) announced on the 28th that it had signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Korean Education Center in Tashkent (Director Lee Yeong-ung) on the 13th to promote the health of students at schools in Uzbekistan that have adopted Korean-language education and improve their educational environments.

The agreement was established to systematically identify the health and education needs of local schools through cooperation with the Korean Education Center in Tashkent and to continue implementing support programs tailored to the circumstances of each school.

Under the agreement, the two organizations agreed to cooperate on promoting the health of students at schools that have adopted Korean-language education and improving their educational environments; operating education and health programs and implementing school support projects; identifying and recommending schools eligible for support and sharing education-related information; and expanding exchanges between Korea and Uzbekistan in education, culture, and health.

On October 14, the association also signed an MOU with the Bukhara Regional Department of Education, expanding the foundation for cooperation to improve health and educational environments at schools in the region that have adopted Korean-language education.

This year, the association is carrying out health and education support projects for three schools: Tashkent Schools No. 31 and No. 158, and Bukhara School No. 42. The support is tailored to each school's circumstances and includes setting up health rooms, installing drinking-water facilities, and providing personal hygiene kits and scholarship-related supplies.

Lee Yeong-chun, head of the association's Strategic Business Division, said, “This agreement is a meaningful opportunity to further strengthen cooperation to promote the health of students at schools that have adopted Korean-language education and improve their educational environments. We will continue working closely with the education center to provide practical support that meets the needs of local schools.”

Founded in 1964, the Korea Association of Health Promotion operates health screening centers through 17 city and provincial branches nationwide and contributes to improving public health through a range of health promotion initiatives, including national health screenings and customized health screenings. It currently has clinical service agreements with about 300 medical institutions, including tertiary general hospitals, general hospitals, and hospitals.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Signing of an agreement with the Korean Education Center in Tashkent

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.