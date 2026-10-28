Uijeongbu Eulji University Hospital’s Beomseok Memorial Cancer Hospital opens Brain Tumor Center; Professor Jeon Ju-hee named director

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] Uijeongbu Eulji University Hospital’s Beomseok Memorial Cancer Hospital (Director Song Byeong-ju) has launched its Brain Tumor Center to provide patients with one-stop, multidisciplinary, personalized medical services and has begun full-scale operations. With Professor Jeon Ju-hee serving as center director and Professor Lee Seung-hoon, a leading authority on brain tumors in Korea, joining the team, the hospital plans to establish a system of six specialized centers by cancer type and further strengthen its integrated care for patients with brain metastases and intractable brain tumors.

Center Director Jeon Ju-hee specializes in treating a range of brain tumors, including brain metastases, meningiomas, schwannomas and pituitary tumors, as well as hydrocephalus, head trauma and traumatic intracranial hemorrhage. Drawing on her experience in neurosurgery, including the treatment of brain tumors, she plans to determine treatment options after comprehensively considering each patient’s tumor location and size, as well as their condition, and, when necessary, coordinate with relevant departments within the cancer hospital to ensure integrated treatment.

Professor Lee Seung-hoon specializes in brain cancer, brain metastases, intractable brain tumors and palliative care. He graduated from Seoul National University College of Medicine and earned master’s and doctoral degrees from its graduate school. He has served as director of the National Cancer Center Hospital, president of Eulji University Medical Center and president of Uijeongbu Eulji University Hospital, among other positions. He has extensive experience in brain tumor and cancer care, having served as president of the Korean Society for Neuro-Oncology and the Korean Cancer Association.

Beomseok Memorial Cancer Hospital is expanding its cancer care system around six cancer-specific centers—breast cancer, lung and esophageal cancer, gynecologic cancer, thyroid cancer, digestive cancer and brain tumor—as well as medical oncology. In particular, for patients whose cancer has spread to the brain, the hospital plans to work across relevant departments, including the Brain Tumor Center and medical oncology, to determine treatment tailored to each patient’s condition and provide coordinated, comprehensive care.

Beomseok Memorial Cancer Hospital plans to ensure that care for brain tumor patients flows seamlessly from diagnosis through treatment, based on multidisciplinary team care (MDT), the Fast Track Process and One-Stop Service.

Center Director Jeon said, “Treatment for brain tumors can vary depending on the type and location of the tumor, its size and the patient’s condition, so accurate diagnosis and an individualized treatment plan are important.” She added, “We will work closely with relevant departments to ensure that patients receive appropriate treatment.”

Meanwhile, Uijeongbu Eulji University Hospital’s Beomseok Memorial Cancer Hospital operates a patient-centered, integrated cancer care system focused on multidisciplinary collaboration, rapid and one-stop care, and coordination between its Nowon and Uijeongbu services, with “Seamless cancer care, connected as one” as its brand message.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

Center Director Jeon Ju-hee (left) of the Brain Tumor Center at Uijeongbu Eulji University Hospital’s Beomseok Memorial Cancer Hospital, and Professor Lee Seung-hoon.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.