Gongju and Buyeo: Baekje charm and flavors worth savoring... A leisurely culinary trip aboard the C-Tour Bus

◇ One of Gongsanseong Fortress’s charms is that you can take in the surrounding scenery at a glance, including the Geum River, as you walk along the fortress walls. With the walls as the dividing line, time flows

I set out in pursuit of autumn. Pastel-colored natural scenery unfolds before my eyes. It looks carefully styled yet effortless—is this what people call a Pinterest aesthetic? When autumn comes, interest in the culture and art I have kept tucked away inside me is bound to stir. The Baekje landscape I sought out by following my inner voice lies in the heart of autumn. Its culture and history, passed down for thousands of years, have become major tourist attractions over time. Convenient transportation has enriched the spaces in between. I headed for Gongju and Buyeo County, the heart of Baekje country, where old and new blend together and there is plenty to savor.

◇ The DRT buses linking tourist attractions in Gongju and Buyeo County offer a way to complete an entire itinerary using just public transportation. The red vehicles resemble bridal palanquins. Photo courtesy of GNC21

▶ A smarter way to travel: C-Tour Bus and C-Tour Pass

Forget the Gongju and Buyeo County of the past. For those who believe transportation can improve the quality of a trip, there is no better destination. All it takes is a few taps on a smartphone, yet public transportation alone can take care of the entire itinerary. Without the fatigue of driving your own car, you can enjoy as many local activities as possible—and even sample local traditional liquor, which has recently become a culinary tourism attraction. Discounts that grow with the size of your group are an added bonus. The Chungnam-style C-Tour Bus makes all this possible. The C-Tour Bus in Gongju and Buyeo County comes in two main forms: a regional circular bus connecting Cheongju International Airport and Osong Station with Gongju and Buyeo County, and demand-responsive buses (DRT, Demand Responsive Transport) that travel between major local tourist attractions. The regional circular bus serves Cheongju International Airport, Osong Station (KTX), Gongju Intercity Bus Terminal and Buyeo County Intercity Bus Terminal eight times a day, four times in each direction. It has cut to within two hours a journey that once took around four hours by public transportation, with multiple transfers. Tickets can be booked at ticket counters and kiosks at each hub, or through the T-money GO and Bustago apps.

DRT (Demand Responsive Transport) is a transportation service that flexibly sets its routes in response to requests from passengers. Passengers board and alight at designated stops within a set service area, and vehicles are dispatched according to the departure and destination points selected by tourists.

◇ Travelers visiting Gongju and Buyeo County are encouraged to make good use of the C-Tour Pass. For 2,600 won per person, it offers unlimited use of tourist DRT buses in Gongju and Buyeo County for 24 hours. Photo

In Gongju, the service connects Gongju Intercity Bus Terminal with Geumgang Singwan Park, Gongsanseong Fortress, the Tomb of King Muryeong, Gongju National Museum and Gongju Hanok Village, as well as Gongju’s old downtown area (Nataeju Wildflower Literature Museum and Jemincheon). In Buyeo County, it runs mainly between Buyeo County Intercity Bus Terminal and Gungnamji Pond, Buyeo National Museum, the Jeongnimsa Temple Site, Busosanseong Fortress and Baekje Cultural Land. Select your departure point, destination and number of passengers in the C-Tour Bus app, then board at the designated stop as directed when your vehicle is dispatched. Phone bookings are also available for people who need help accessing digital services.

If you want to explore Gongju and Buyeo County properly using DRT, the C-Tour Pass is just the thing. For 2,600 won per person, you can use tourist DRT buses in Gongju and Buyeo County without limit for 24 hours. Purchases of two or more passes receive an additional 10% discount, and the period of use begins as soon as you buy one. The C-Tour Pass can be purchased through the C-Tour Bus app, and its validity starts immediately upon purchase.

◇ Geumsanseong, viewed from inside Gongsanseong Fortress, has a different charm from the view from outside. Photo courtesy of GNC21

▶ Be captivated by the scenery and amazed by the artistry: Gongsanseong Fortress and the Tomb of King Muryeong

A trip to Gongju and Buyeo County begins at Gongsanseong Fortress. If you arrive at Gongju Station by KTX, it is the easiest place to reach first. The Tomb of King Muryeong, Gongju Museum and a market where visitors can experience local culture are all nearby, making it an ideal starting point. One of Baekje’s representative fortresses, Gongsanseong is an earthen, valley-enclosing mountain fortress built along ridges and valleys at an elevation of 110 meters above sea level, overlooking the Geum River. There are many ways to enjoy Gongsanseong Fortress.

◇ Manharu Pavilion and Yeonji Pond, which visitors encounter on a journey through time inside Gongsanseong Fortress, are popular photo spots among young people. Photo: GNC21

The most popular way to explore is to walk along the fortress walls, pass through them and enjoy the interior, centered on a broad open area. After passing the entrance to Gongsanseong Fortress, follow the path on the right and climb up to the walls; Gongju’s downtown area comes into view first. You can see everything at a glance, from the roundabout centered on the statue of King Muryeong to a bakery where a master baker offers items made with chestnuts, a local specialty, and a nearby market. Once you have taken in the modern-day scene, it is time for history.

◇ The view of the Geum River from inside Gongsanseong Fortress lets you feel both the present and the past in their entirety. Photo: Se Hyung Kim

Traces of the old kingdom remain within the fortress walls. All that is visible is the remains of the palace site and the paths running through it. Yet the paths, including those leading in every direction from the palace site, are said to have been restored along their original routes.

◇ The Jamjonggo, or silkworm storehouse, can be seen inside Gongsanseong Fortress. It is thought to show that the fortress was once self-sufficient. Photo: Se Hyung Kim

Turn your head and the Geum River comes into view. Walk a little along the fortress wall to the right, facing the river, and you will find Manharu Pavilion, Yeonji Pond and the Jamjonggo, where silkworms were kept.

◇ The Tomb of King Muryeong and the royal tomb complex continue to draw visitors, yet remain quiet. Visitors were once able to see inside the actual tomb, but it was permanently closed to preserve its original state

There is no need to spend a long time at Gongsanseong Fortress. The Tomb of King Muryeong, which once captivated all of Korea, is close by. It was accidentally discovered in 1971 during drainage work to prevent flooding in Tombs No. 5 and 6 at Songsan-ri. It was the moment a typical Baekje corridor-style stone chamber tomb, intact despite the prolific grave robbing during Japanese colonial rule, and numerous artifacts that had retained their luster for centuries came to light. The Jinmyosu, the tomb guardian often associated with Baekje, was also unearthed at the Tomb of King Muryeong.

◇ The Jinmyosu at the entrance to Gongju National Museum is an artifact excavated from the Tomb of King Muryeong. Photo: Se Hyung Kim

The Tomb of King Muryeong was opened to the public after its excavation, but was permanently closed in 1997 to preserve its original state after a detailed inspection raised concerns about damage from leaks and other issues. Visitors can now see only its exterior. A nearby replica hall offers a look inside the tomb, but it is disappointing that the exhibition focuses on recreated spaces and artifacts.

◇ Gongju National Museum offers a way to make up for not being able to enter the Tomb of King Muryeong and glimpse the splendor of Baekje culture. Visitors can see a variety of ornaments, as well as the coffins of King

But it is too soon to be disappointed. Gongju National Museum is near the Tomb of King Muryeong. At the entrance to the museum’s exhibition hall, visitors can see the actual Jinmyosu. Small yet solid in appearance, it is beautiful. Looking at the king’s and queen’s coffins side by side, followed by various ornaments that reveal the goldworking skills of the time, gives a sense of just how remarkable the artistic sensibilities of the people of Baekje were.

◇ A stroll around downtown Gongju brings visitors face to face with old scenes, including former movie theaters, while the modern interiors of the various spaces offer travelers places to rest. Photo: Se Hyung Kim

Before heading to Magoksa Temple in Gongju, I stopped near the market for a meal. The old streetscape in downtown Gongju feels welcoming. A restaurant that has stood for many years draws plenty of customers, perhaps thanks to word of mouth about its kalguksu noodles and bossam. I also visited nearby Gongju Sanseong Market, said to be a gathering place for locals and travelers.

◇ If you visit Gongju, Gongju Sanseong Market is well worth a stop. It is an ideal place to experience local culture, with items such as the recently popular Bamti and a rice cake shop that has gained fame on social

As I followed the bustle, I came across the shop where I bought a “Bamti” and a rice cake shop said to have recently become popular on social media. The market is busy even on weekday afternoons. If you want to add some fun to your Gongju trip, it might be nice to travel around wearing a Bamti. “Bamti,” a newly coined slang term meaning “tacky,” has become a signature Gongju souvenir through its play on the city’s chestnuts. And when you walk down the street wearing one, all eyes are on you—that is an added bonus.

◇ Autumn is in full swing at Magoksa Temple in Gongju. Photo: Se Hyung Kim

Autumn is in full swing at Magoksa Temple in Gongju. The sound of water in the valley, which seems to embrace the temple, adds to the atmosphere alongside the vividly colored leaves. The temple’s hidden stories also make an autumn visit to the mountain sanctuary all the more enjoyable. Magoksa is a temple that represents Baekje, but it was founded by Jajang in 640, the ninth year of Queen Seondeok’s reign in Silla.

◇ Magoksa is rich in fascinating stories: King Sejo visited the temple, and Baekbeom Kim Gu once hid there from the Japanese authorities. The inscription carved into a rock at Magoksa is said to be in Kim Gu’s own hand.

The temple was once a large complex with more than 30 bays, but today Daeungbojeon Hall, Daegwangbojeon Hall, Yeongsanjeon Hall, Sacheonwangmun Gate and Haetalmun Gate, among other buildings, remain. It is the temple that King Sejo, who had driven King Danjong from the throne, visited to meet Kim Si-seup, and where Baekbeom Kim Gu stayed out of public view during Japanese colonial rule.

◇ Nakhwaam Cliff, seen from the Baekma River in Buyeo County. Associated with the story of the Three Thousand Court Ladies, it is known for its beautiful autumn foliage. Photo: Se Hyung Kim

▶ A story that feels complete: Busosanseong Fortress, Nakhwaam Cliff and the Gilt-bronze Incense Burner of Baekje

In Buyeo County, I headed to Busosanseong Fortress. The fortress meets the Baekma River and is said to be the setting for one of Baekje’s most famous stories: that of King Uija and the Three Thousand Court Ladies. Opinions differ on whether the story is true, but its power is more than enough to captivate travelers. The mountain is dotted with historical sites and artifacts, including Gunchangji, Nakhwaam Cliff, Baekhwa Pavilion, Sajaroo Pavilion, Samchungsa Shrine, the Seoboksa Temple Site, Yeongillu Pavilion and Goransa Temple. They can all be visited on foot, and Nakhwaam Cliff and Goransa Temple can also be reached by boat.

◇ Buyeo National Museum is currently under construction and is not receiving visitors, but the Gilt-bronze Incense Burner of Baekje Hall is open separately to the public. A single artifact fills the spacious hall, but

As befits a place steeped in history, I visited Buyeo National Museum. However, it is currently under construction, so visitors cannot go inside. Instead, the Gilt-bronze Incense Burner of Baekje Hall is open separately, with a single artifact welcoming visitors. It may be a small incense burner, but the stories behind the craftsmanship of Baekje are more than enough to make a trip to Buyeo County memorable.

◇ From the endpoint of a boat trip on Buyeo County’s Baekma River, Goransa Temple is about a five-minute walk away. Many people reportedly seek out the spring behind the temple, drawn by the tale that drinking its water

For a place to stay on a trip to Gongju and Buyeo County, Gongju Hanok Village is recommended. Blending modern and traditional elements, it offers visitors the chance to experience gudeul, Korea’s traditional underfloor heating system. The village also has a traditional culture experience center where visitors can learn about and experience Baekje culture, as well as workshops offering pottery and hanji, traditional Korean paper, experiences.

Reporter Se Hyung Kim, fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.