'Security alarm bells ring across the financial sector'... Hacking incidents spread on all fronts, putting customer data protection on high alert

◇ Lee Chan-jin, governor of the Financial Supervisory Service (left), called for stronger IT security capabilities in response to hacking incidents spreading across the financial sector at a meeting with the chairs of

Alarm bells are ringing over the financial sector’s security systems. Hacking incidents are occurring one after another at banks, insurers, securities firms and cryptocurrency exchanges. Since security standards, including personal information protection, affect corporate credibility, there are calls for urgent steps to strengthen the management of security systems. Financial authorities have begun preparing measures, including assessing the situation and conducting on-site inspections, while financial firms are also stepping up the management and oversight of their security systems to prevent further damage.

According to financial authorities and industry sources on the 28th, Daishin Securities said that personal and credit information belonging to 38,490 customers had been leaked. After detecting abnormal access by a hacker on the 17th to a server connected to the online opening of securities accounts for discretionary investment services, Daishin Securities blocked the relevant IP address and reported the incident to financial authorities. It then conducted a detailed investigation into the scope of the breach with the Financial Security Institute to determine whether personal (credit) information had been leaked. Daishin Securities said that, as of the 26th, eight categories of information were among the data exposed: customer names, email addresses, addresses, communications IDs, bank names, deposit and withdrawal account numbers (encrypted), Daishin Securities comprehensive account numbers (encrypted), and mobile phone numbers (encrypted). It added that, to date, no customers had suffered secondary harm as a result of the personal information leak.

Daishin Securities said it plans to further strengthen access controls and systems for detecting and blocking suspicious activity on the server, and to step up security vulnerability checks on externally connected systems to prevent a recurrence of the information leak. Its CEO, Jin Seung-wook, said, “We take the leak of personal (credit) information very seriously and sincerely apologize to our customers,” adding, “We will responsibly implement the measures needed to protect our customers and prevent a recurrence.”

Mirae Asset Global Investments also announced on the 28th that it had experienced a hacking incident. It said it had recently detected abnormal access from an external IP address to some of its web systems and blocked the access route. As of now, the specific impact—including the actual scope of the breach and whether customer or employee information had been leaked—has not been confirmed. The company said, however, that its customer-facing services were not included in the scope of the breach, so there had been no leak of sensitive personal information or financial losses. Mirae Asset Global Investments reportedly notified the regulatory authorities as soon as it became aware of the hacking incident and is now investigating its cause and the extent of the damage with an external security specialist organization.

Bithumb, a digital asset exchange, said on the 28th that it had confirmed that personal information was leaked in a hacking incident on the 27th. The incident involved abnormal access by an unauthorized external party to the company’s internal mobile groupware system. Bithumb believes no members’ personal information was leaked, as the system is used by employees to access internal work functions via their mobile phones. However, to prepare for any eventuality, it is also considering the possibility that member information may have been included and is working to determine the exact scope of the leak. Bithumb said it had reported the incident to the Korea Internet & Security Agency, the Personal Information Protection Commission and other authorities immediately after becoming aware of it.

As hacking-related damage has recently spread from the banking and insurance sectors to securities firms and digital asset exchanges, financial authorities are calling for stronger security systems across the financial sector.

Lee Chan-jin, governor of the Financial Supervisory Service, called for stronger information technology (IT) security at a regular meeting on the morning of the 28th with the board chairs of eight bank holding companies. “As artificial intelligence (AI) is used as a tool for hacking, security vulnerabilities will be easier to detect, and simultaneous attacks will become commonplace,” he said. “With the understanding that IT security is a core function for protecting customers’ assets and information and maintaining trust in the financial system, I ask boards to take the lead in enhancing their IT security capabilities.”

Reporter Se Hyung Kim fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.