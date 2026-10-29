“Passengers were thrown into the air”... Cause of Spain train disaster comes to light

Photo credit: The Associated Press (AP)/Yonhap News Agency

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] A major rail disaster occurred in Spain when two high-speed trains collided, killing at least 68 people and injuring around 100.

It has been suggested that a control-room decision to resume train operations in a section where a stop signal was on, after a computer error affected the train safety system, may have contributed to the accident.

The accident occurred on the Madrid–Seville high-speed rail line near Urda, in Spain’s Toledo province, on the morning of the 28th local time, according to CNN and other international media. A high-speed train operated by state-owned rail company Renfe struck from behind a train operated by private rail company Iryo that was stopped on the tracks.

According to preliminary figures released by local authorities, at least 68 people died, including 24 passengers on the Renfe train and 44 on the Iryo train. More than 100 people were also reported injured. Ten South Koreans were aboard the two trains and caught up in the accident; two of them were injured and received treatment, according to reports.

Hundreds of passengers were aboard the two trains at the time of the accident. The impact derailed some carriages, and several tilted toward the side of the tracks or fell down an embankment.

Possible causes being cited include a failure in the train safety system and a possible error in judgment during traffic control.

Spain’s Transport Minister Óscar Puente said a computer error occurred in the safety system that manages train operations along about 63 kilometers of the accident section. The system failure automatically brought trains in the section to a halt, after which Adif, the state-owned company that manages railway infrastructure, took over traffic control manually, he said.

The problem arose when train operations resumed. According to Minister Puente, controllers authorized the Renfe train to continue southbound even though a stop signal was on. Speed limits were also reportedly not properly enforced during this process.

The Renfe train is believed to have later collided with the stationary Iryo train while traveling at around 200 km/h.

Minister Puente described the fact that train operations had been authorized despite the stop signal as “a situation that is difficult to explain.” Authorities plan to investigate how the safety system failed, how the traffic-control instructions were issued, and whether the relevant regulations were properly followed.

Survivors said the interiors of the carriages descended into chaos in an instant when the trains collided. One female passenger said some carriages caught fire or passengers were trapped in the wreckage, waiting to be rescued. She also testified that people were pinned beneath debris inside badly damaged carriages.

A passenger in their 20s said they had been asleep when the accident happened and hit the seat in front of them. He said he had injured his face and legs, but that others needed more help than he did.

Another passenger said the train had been stopped for about 20 minutes just before the accident. An announcement said there was congestion on the tracks, and the collision occurred less than three minutes after the train set off again. He said the scene was horrific, with passengers being thrown into the air.

The accident has once again raised concerns about safety management on Spain’s railways. Also in January, more than 40 people were killed in a train derailment near Adamuz in the southern province of Córdoba. The train was reportedly derailed by track damage and then crossed onto an adjacent track, where a collision occurred. A separate commuter train accident near Barcelona also killed the driver and injured passengers.

Spanish authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident and who was responsible.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.