Adults in their 20s and 30s with severe obesity: 1 in 38 diagnosed with cancer within 10 years... ‘Belly fat’ riskier than BMI

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A large-scale study has found that the more abdominal obesity young adults in their 20s and 30s have, the greater their risk of developing cancer within 10 years. In particular, the risk was higher among people with a lower BMI but excess belly fat than among those with a higher weight or BMI but no abdominal obesity. The findings underscore the importance of managing waist circumference as well as weight.

The study was conducted by a joint research team comprising Professor Son Jang-won of the Department of Endocrinology at The Catholic University of Korea Bucheon St. Mary's Hospital, Professor Yoon Jae-seung of the Department of Endocrinology at St. Vincent's Hospital, and Professor Han Kyung-do of the Department of Statistics and Actuarial Science at Soongsil University. The team followed more than 6.31 million adults aged 20 to 39 with no history of cancer who had undergone national health screenings, for an average of 11.2 years.

◇ 1 in 38 people with class 2 obesity diagnosed with cancer... ‘Belly fat’ poses a greater cancer risk than BMI

The researchers analyzed cancer incidence by BMI categories for Asians: underweight, normal weight (18.5–22.9), overweight (23–24.9), class 1 obesity (25–29.9), and class 2 obesity (30 or higher). The 10-year cumulative cancer incidence, adjusted for various factors including lifestyle and metabolic diseases, rose with the degree of obesity: 1.84% in the normal-weight group, 2.24% in the class 1 obesity group, and 2.62% in the class 2 obesity group. In other words, over 10 years, about 1 in 54 people in the normal-weight group and about 1 in 38 in the class 2 obesity group were diagnosed with cancer.

Alongside BMI, the researchers analyzed abdominal obesity, defined by waist circumference (90 cm or more for men and 85 cm or more for women). The 10-year cancer incidence was higher in the class 1 obesity group with abdominal obesity (2.45%, about 1 in 41) than in the class 2 obesity group without abdominal obesity (2.20%, about 1 in 45). This means that even with a higher BMI, the risk was relatively lower in the absence of abdominal obesity.

◇ Larger increases among women and people in their 30s... endometrial cancer about seven times higher

The increase in cancer incidence associated with obesity was relatively greater among women and people in their 30s. Differences by obesity level were especially pronounced for thyroid, endometrial and ovarian cancers. In particular, the incidence of endometrial cancer in the class 2 obesity group was about seven times that in the normal-weight group.

Early-onset cancers diagnosed before age 50 have been increasing in recent years, and obesity rates among young people have also continued to rise. However, most previous studies on obesity and cancer have focused on middle-aged and older adults, leaving limited large-scale evidence on how obesity is linked to cancer risk in young adults. The significance of this study is that it analyzed the association between obesity and cancer incidence by following more than 6.3 million young adults over an extended period.

Professors Son Jang-won and Yoon Jae-seung said, “Some cancers have recently become more common even among younger people, and this study confirmed that obesity in young adults is significantly associated with the development of these cancers.” They stressed, “Because abdominal obesity may be an important indicator for distinguishing cancer risk, it is important to manage waist circumference along with weight from a young age.”

However, as this was an observational study, it is difficult to conclude that obesity causes cancer. Further research is needed to determine whether weight loss lowers the risk of cancer.

The study’s findings were recently published in the world-renowned medical journal Annals of Internal Medicine.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

From left: Professor Son Jang-won, Professor Yoon Jae-seung and Professor Han Kyung-do

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.