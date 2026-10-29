That “Click” in Your Jaw: When Is Treatment Needed?

AI-generated image

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Not everyone who hears a clicking sound in their jaw needs treatment. However, if you have difficulty opening your mouth, recurring pain, or persistent discomfort when chewing, you may have a temporomandibular disorder. These disorders can result from a combination of factors. Along with an accurate diagnosis, reducing habits that put strain on the jaw joint can help manage symptoms and lower the risk of recurrence.

◇Causes vary, including teeth grinding, clenching and stress

The temporomandibular joint (TMJ) is where the lower jaw meets the skull in front of the ear. The joint disc and surrounding muscles move together to open the mouth and chew food. Temporomandibular disorders involve pain or impaired function in the TMJ, the joint disc or the surrounding muscles. The TMJ is used frequently in daily activities such as speaking, chewing and swallowing, and behaviors like teeth grinding or clenching can put additional strain on it.

Professor Choi Eun-hye of the Department of Oral Medicine at Kyung Hee University Dental Hospital at Gangdong explained, “Temporomandibular disorders are difficult to explain with a single cause. They are influenced by a combination of factors, including biological ones such as trauma or systemic joint disease, behavioral ones such as clenching and teeth grinding, and factors such as sleep and stress.”

◇Seek care if clicking is accompanied by pain or limited mouth opening

A common symptom of temporomandibular disorders is a clicking sound in front of the ear when opening or closing the mouth. In some patients, abnormal movement of the joint disc can make it difficult to open the mouth fully. They may feel pain in front of the ear when moving the jaw or chewing, or pain in the temples and cheeks; headaches or discomfort in the neck and shoulders may also occur. However, a joint sound does not necessarily progress to pain or restricted mouth opening, and in some cases the mouth may suddenly become difficult to open without any clicking sound.

Jaw-joint sounds are common, and a sound alone does not necessarily require treatment if there is no pain or impaired function. However, degenerative changes in the joint can also occur without pain, so caution is warranted. If the nature of the joint sound changes suddenly, or it is accompanied by pain, changes in how widely the mouth opens, asymmetrical jaw movement, changes in the bite or discomfort when chewing, it is best to seek care for an accurate diagnosis.

◇Lifestyle changes and conservative treatment are the first steps for temporomandibular disorders

Temporomandibular disorders are diagnosed through a detailed medical history, questionnaires and clinical examinations. The clinician checks how wide the mouth opens, jaw movement, joint sounds, pain and tenderness in the surrounding muscles, and orders imaging when needed. Panoramic X-rays or CT scans are used to assess the bones of the TMJ, while MRI is used to evaluate the joint disc and surrounding soft tissues.

Treatment begins with the most conservative options. Depending on the patient’s symptoms and diagnosis, options may include lifestyle changes, exercise or physical therapy, medication and splint therapy. Medication is used to manage pain and, when needed, reduce inflammation. Adjunctive treatments such as botulinum toxin injections may be considered for some patients with muscle-related pain. Professor Choi said, “For some patients whose symptoms persist despite conservative treatment, additional procedures such as joint lavage may be considered. Surgery is rarely needed.”

◇Stress and sleep can also contribute to worsening jaw-joint pain

Stress is one of several factors that can contribute to persistent or worsening jaw-joint pain. When stress levels are high, some people may clench their teeth or tense their jaw more often, and their sleep may also be affected. Patients with chronic jaw-joint pain may also experience anxiety, depression or sleep disorders, and may have other pain, such as headaches or neck and shoulder pain. Therefore, during an evaluation, clinicians assess not only the TMJ and chewing muscles but also sleep, stress, other pain and the impact of pain on daily life, then develop a treatment plan tailored to the patient.

◇Avoid clenching your teeth and eating hard foods

To maintain jaw-joint health, it is best to avoid hard, chewy foods and reduce habits such as resting your chin on your hand or clenching your teeth. You should also avoid opening your mouth excessively or chewing gum for long periods. Stretching the neck and shoulders, getting enough sleep and managing stress can also help maintain jaw-joint health.

Professor Choi advised, “If your jaw makes a sound but you have no pain or impaired function, you can monitor it. But if it is accompanied by pain or restricted mouth opening, it is important to get an accurate diagnosis and appropriate treatment.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.