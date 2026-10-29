Drawing attention amid the obesity-drug boom: Pancreatic cancer has a five-year survival rate of 17%—what are the warning signs?

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Interest in pancreatic health has been growing amid the recent boom in obesity drugs such as Wegovy and Mounjaro, but the five-year survival rate for pancreatic cancer patients in Korea has reportedly remained at around 17%. Because the disease often has almost no early symptoms and is difficult to detect through routine checkups, nearly half of patients already have cancer that has spread to other organs by the time they are diagnosed. It is therefore especially important not to miss the body's early warning signs, such as unexplained weight loss or jaundice.

According to the National Cancer Registration Statistics from the Ministry of Health and Welfare and the Korea Central Cancer Registry, there were 9,748 new cases of pancreatic cancer in Korea, accounting for 3.4% of all cancer cases. The five-year relative survival rate for those diagnosed was 17.0%, markedly lower than the 73.7% rate for all cancers. Notably, 48.5% of pancreatic cancer patients for whom stage information was available already had cancer that had spread to other organs at the time of diagnosis. This shows how difficult pancreatic cancer is to detect at an early stage.

Most pancreatic cancers are pancreatic ductal adenocarcinomas, which arise from the cells that line the pancreatic ducts. They often cause no distinct symptoms in the early stages. Because the pancreas is surrounded by other organs, including the stomach and duodenum, it is difficult to examine the entire organ with a standard abdominal ultrasound. Even when symptoms do appear, they can resemble common digestive problems such as indigestion or abdominal pain, which may delay detection. Particular care is needed because surgery may become difficult if the cancer has invaded major nearby blood vessels or spread to other organs by the time it is diagnosed.

Common symptoms include unexplained weight loss, persistent abdominal pain, jaundice and loss of appetite. The cause should be investigated if someone loses weight without making any particular dietary changes, if pain near the upper abdomen spreads to the back, or if the whites of the eyes and the skin turn yellow and the urine becomes darker. Caution is also warranted when diabetes develops suddenly in middle-aged or older adults and is accompanied by weight loss. However, these symptoms can also occur with other conditions. Anyone who develops jaundice or has persistent weight loss should seek medical attention promptly, and the cause of other symptoms should also be checked.

Major risk factors for pancreatic cancer include smoking, obesity, diabetes, chronic pancreatitis and family history. Smoking, in particular, is a key risk factor that can be reduced through lifestyle changes. The risk of pancreatic cancer may also be higher for people with multiple close relatives, such as parents or siblings, who have had the disease; a family history of pancreatic cancer in someone under 50; or a confirmed specific genetic mutation. It is therefore important to understand one's personal risk factors and take steps such as quitting smoking, maintaining a healthy weight and managing chronic conditions.

Pancreatic cancer can be difficult to detect early through routine health checkups alone. When pancreatic cancer is suspected, contrast-enhanced CT, MRI and endoscopic ultrasound can be used to check for a tumor, determine its location and assess whether it has invaded nearby tissue. Endoscopic ultrasound is particularly useful for examining small lesions in detail and, when necessary, performing a biopsy. However, routine screening for pancreatic cancer is not recommended for the general population if they have no symptoms and are at average risk. Those at higher risk because of family history or genetic factors should consult a specialist to determine the appropriate tests and screening intervals.

Treatment depends on the extent of the cancer and the patient's condition. If the cancer is detected early and can be operated on, surgery to remove the tumor is an important treatment that may offer the possibility of a cure. Chemotherapy before surgery or adjuvant chemotherapy afterward may also be given as needed. Even when surgery is not possible, palliative chemotherapy can help slow the disease's progression, and some patients may be considered for personalized treatment based on genetic test results. Above all, it is important to manage personal risk factors and seek medical attention at the right time if unusual symptoms appear.

Professor Lee Jae-min of the Department of Gastroenterology at Korea University Anam Hospital explained, "Pancreatic cancer is difficult to detect because its early symptoms are not distinct, and the possibility of treatment can vary greatly depending on when it is diagnosed. If you develop symptoms that are unusual for you, such as unexplained weight loss, jaundice or persistent upper abdominal pain, do not take them lightly; the exact cause should be determined." He added, "It is important to understand the main symptoms and risk factors for pancreatic cancer and, especially if you have high-risk factors such as a family history, consult a specialist to make an appropriate management plan."

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Lee Jae-min

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.