Global Premium Bottled Water Market Expands; Jeju Samdasoo Targets Overseas Markets With a “Select and Focus” Strategy

◇Jeju Samdasoo production process. Photo courtesy of Jeju Samdasoo

As the global premium bottled water market expands, Jeju Samdasoo is setting its sights on overseas markets, drawing on its competitive edge in quality.

According to market research firm Grand View Research, the global premium bottled water market is projected to grow from $23.5 billion in 2025 to $42.2 billion in 2033. In response to a market trend that places importance on origin and taste, Jeju Samdasoo plans to seek new growth drivers by highlighting the distinctive qualities of Jeju’s pristine source water.

Jeju Samdasoo, which received the top “3-Star” rating for the ninth consecutive year in this year’s blind evaluation by the International Taste Institute (ITI), is produced using groundwater drawn from a single source. The groundwater is naturally filtered through volcanic bedrock after rain falls on highlands at elevations of 1,450 meters or higher on Hallasan. A study conducted last year jointly with a Korea University research team reassessed the groundwater’s average residence time at approximately 31 years, up from the previous estimate of about 18 years. The findings were published in the international water resources journal Journal of Hydrology.

Kim Do-young, president of the Jeju Special Self-Governing Province Development Corporation, who took office last September, put “a second founding” forward as a management priority and named expanding exports as a key task. The plan is to reach overseas consumers by adding the regional brand asset of “Jeju” to the quality competitiveness rooted in a single source on Hallasan. He also set a goal of increasing annual export volume to 100,000 tons within three years.

◇Jeju Samdasoo label-free product. Photo courtesy of Jeju Samdasoo

For overseas markets, the company is adopting a “select and focus” strategy. It plans to assess market potential and the competitive landscape with local distribution partners in candidate markets including China, the United States and the Middle East, then narrow down the key markets on which to concentrate its resources.

Given China’s large market and developed online retail sector, the company is focusing its approach on online channels rather than offline ones. This year, it opened a dedicated Jeju Samdasoo brand store on JD.com and plans to decide how to expand in the future after reviewing responses from local consumers and sales data. In the United States, it is broadening its sales base in eastern areas such as New York and New Jersey, while expanding its reach among local consumers beyond its existing Korean and Asian consumer base.

The company is also considering brand strategies to promote the value of Jeju water to overseas consumers. Noting the high profile of “Jeju” abroad, bolstered by K-culture, it is exploring the development of export products under the Jeju brand. It plans to determine a specific course of action after assessing production feasibility, the scale of investment in facilities and marketing strategies as a whole.

Kim Do-young, president of Jeju Development Corporation, said, “It is time for Jeju Samdasoo, which has long enjoyed the love of domestic consumers, to enter the global market as a water brand representing Korea. Rather than rushing, we will find the approach that works for each market and prove that Jeju water can appeal anywhere in the world.”

Sohyoung Kim, Reporter compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.