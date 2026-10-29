“Won 1 billion won after picking lottery numbers with AI”—Is the online story true?

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The story of a Chinese man who reportedly won a lottery prize of more than 1 billion won with numbers selected by artificial intelligence (AI) has attracted attention.

A story is spreading online that a man identified as A, who lives in Xi'an, Shanxi Province, won a lottery prize of 5.08 million yuan (about 1 billion won) after choosing numbers generated by AI, according to Chinese media outlets including Zhonghua Wang.

The man reportedly had AI first narrow down 20 numbers from a pool of 80, then referred to past winning numbers to adjust consecutive and duplicate numbers, among other things, before coming up with his final picks.

He reportedly bought lottery tickets this way for about two months, and recently matched 10 numbers to win a prize of 5.08 million yuan.

The online post also said he planned to use the prize money first to repay debts to a bank and acquaintances, and to set aside the rest as an emergency fund for his family.

However, the man's identity, whether an AI program was created, and the actual circumstances of the win have not been clearly verified so far.

Concerns are also being raised about claims that AI can predict winning lottery numbers.

In a 2025 report examining the effectiveness of using AI to choose lottery numbers, Chinese media outlet Wenzhou News said that even if there were cases of small wins with AI-recommended numbers, they could not be considered evidence of an ability to predict winning numbers. China Sports Lottery also emphasized that choosing numbers with AI offers no better odds than an automatic number selection.

There are also calls for greater caution when paid programs or expensive analysis services are marketed as “AI win prediction.”

Local internet users have also been responding with comments such as, “It was a matter of chance; people shouldn’t blindly trust AI.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.