The CSAT is just around the corner... Nongshim holds ‘Neoguring Support Event’

◇ ‘Neoguring, a Symbol of the Correct Answer’ Support Event. Image provided by Nongshim

Ahead of the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), Nongshim is holding the ‘Neoguring, a Symbol of the Correct Answer’ support event, surprising high schools with gifts of Neoguring snacks.

The name ‘Neoguring,’ a combination of popular Nongshim Neoguri ramen and the Onion Ring snack, was inspired by modisumer recipes that consumers created and enjoyed themselves.

The event was conceived to wish examinees good results, inspired by how the snack Neoguring’s round shape and red seasoning resemble the red circles used to mark correct answers.

To participate, leave a comment on Nongshim’s official Instagram post naming the high school you’re supporting. Nongshim will send 20 boxes of Neoguring to the three high schools with the most supportive comments. The event runs through November 1 and is open to everyone, not just examinees.

Nongshim will also hold the Neoguring support event at the ‘2nd Fortune Expo,’ taking place over four days, from October 29 to November 1, at the aT Center in Yangjae, Seoul. In partnership with online select shop 29CM, it plans to give one bag of Neoguring to each of a total of 1,000 visitors who visit the 29CM booth and post proof on social media, as a good-luck wish before the exam.

A Nongshim representative said, “We planned this event to ease, even a little, the tension felt by examinees preparing for the College Scholastic Ability Test and to show our support,” adding, “We hope that, with Neoguring, a symbol of correct answers, examinees will achieve good results in the upcoming CSAT.”

Reporter Sohyoung Kim, compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.