KFCC Regional Hope Sharing Foundation launches ‘MG Safe Box Support Project’... delivering women’s hygiene products and financial support to 1,200 people

◇KFCC. Image provided by the Korea Federation of Community Credit Cooperatives

The KFCC Regional Hope Sharing Foundation has launched the ‘MG Safe Box Support Project’ in partnership with G Foundation, an NGO working in international development cooperation. The project aims to ease the financial burden of hygiene products for female children and adolescents and help them maintain stable daily lives.

Last month, safe boxes worth a total of 210 million won were delivered to 1,200 beneficiaries. They contained six months’ worth of women’s hygiene products and funds allowing them to buy underwear themselves, with the choice guided by their growth stage and individual needs. The initiative moves beyond uniform in-kind support by allowing recipients to choose products that suit their bodies and preferences, respecting children’s and adolescents’ right to self-determination and making the support more effective. The boxes and their inner pouches were also made with the donated work of artist Mingmingsi, whose warm-hearted designs added meaning to the support.

Kim In, chairman of the Saemaul Geumgo Foundation, said, “Beyond providing necessary items, it is important to help children and adolescents decide for themselves what they need and grow up healthy.” He added, “We will continue our community service activities, looking out for our neighbors’ diverse needs and bringing positive change to their daily lives.”

Reporter Sohyoung Kim compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.