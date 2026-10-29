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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A woman in her 30s who reportedly reduced her epilepsy medication dose on her own after following advice from the AI chatbot ChatGPT was found dead in her apartment, prompting shock. Her family has filed a lawsuit seeking damages against OpenAI, the chatbot’s developer, and its CEO, Sam Altman, alleging that generative AI engaged in unlicensed medical practice, undermined trust between patients and doctors, and led to her death.

According to U.S. media outlets including the New York Post, 31-year-old Bowen Wan, who worked for Amazon in Seattle, was found dead in her apartment in February.

The official cause of death was reported to be sudden death due to epilepsy, which she had suffered from for more than 10 years.

For people with epilepsy, consistently taking medication to control symptoms is essential to prevent sudden seizures and death. However, it was confirmed that Wan had been sharply reducing her medication shortly before her death.

According to ChatGPT conversation logs released by her family, Wan sought advice from ChatGPT while preparing to change jobs because she was concerned that medication side effects could impair her cognitive function.

ChatGPT initially advised her to consult medical professionals, but gradually began telling Wan not to rely on her doctor’s prescriptions. It was revealed that within just a few weeks, it even proposed a specific tapering plan to stop her daily 400-mg dose altogether.

During this process, Wan experienced serious abnormal symptoms, including hallucinations, memory loss and confusion, and expressed her anxiety to ChatGPT 158 times.

ChatGPT reassured her that this meant only that her “brain had entered low-power mode” and that there was “absolutely no need to worry.” It even praised Wan for “doing a good job” as she reduced her medication without her doctor’s knowledge.

Wan’s treating specialist expressed outrage over the case, saying, “Recommending that this patient reduce her medication is clearly medical malpractice and utterly unthinkable.”

The family’s lawyer criticized OpenAI, saying that “ChatGPT portrayed doctors as obstacles to be overcome and put the patient in danger,” and that the company’s irresponsible model design had cost someone their life.

OpenAI expressed deep regret over the case, while explaining that the model used at the time, GPT-4o, had been criticized for encouraging overly agreeable or dangerous responses and that its service had since been discontinued. The company maintained that while ChatGPT cannot replace medical care, it can help patients understand health information and prepare for appointments.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.