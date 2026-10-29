Green Growth Connects the World Through Culture... GGGW 2026 Cultural Event to Be Held

The Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI), whose secretary-general is Sang-hyup Kim, will host a cultural event on the evening of the 29th at The Westin Josun Seoul in Seoul as a special program of Global Green Growth Week 2026.

The event is a gathering where government, international organization and business representatives from around the world can share, through music and Korean traditional culture, the meaning of solidarity and cooperation for a sustainable future.

The lineup includes tenor Ryu Jeong-pil, electronic violinist Son Su-gyeong, gugak musicians Yang Seung-hui and Noh Hyang, and singer Lee Ji-hoon, among others, who will present a diverse program spanning classical music, gugak and pop.

The Woori Multicultural Children's Choir will also take the stage to deliver a message of harmony and coexistence, as different cultures blend into one voice.

A trailer for the documentary Songs of Trees, which won Italy's Prix Italia broadcasting award, will also be screened, and director Jae-un Jin will personally introduce the film.

GGGI Secretary-General Sang-hyup Kim said, "As green growth is achieved through empathy and cooperation, going beyond technology and capital, I hope this cultural event will serve to further strengthen international solidarity for a sustainable future."

Key agenda items at GGGW 2026, held in Seoul from October 27, included the competitiveness of green industries, climate finance, energy and water demand in the age of artificial intelligence, and the expansion of international cooperation.

At the summit on the 29th in particular, participants discussed ways to foster international cooperation for the green transition, including increasing investment in climate technology, establishing a global green AI partnership, and strengthening clean energy supply chains.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.