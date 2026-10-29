“A plant grew in the eye”... 3-mm seed found sprouting in the eye of a man in his 40s

Photo: The Sun

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A sprouted seed has been found inside the eye of a man in his 40s who had been suffering from severe headaches and declining vision for months, causing a stir.

According to The Sun and other foreign media outlets, Maksim Sleptsov, 42, who lives in Siberia, Russia, injured his eye on a tree branch while visiting a forest in Abyisky District of the Sakha Republic last summer. The branch brushed against his face, and a foreign object got into his eye. It soon became red and painful.

Sleptsov rinsed his eye and removed a small piece of bark, then thought the injury had healed.

But afterward, he had headaches almost every day and suffered severe pain whenever he woke up in the morning. He also developed eye inflammation and increased eye pressure, and experienced declining vision and diplopia, in which objects appear double.

Eventually, he went to an ophthalmology hospital hundreds of kilometers away. Tests revealed that a seed was embedded in the conjunctival tissue, the thin membrane covering the white of the eye. The seed had already sprouted, and its roots were burrowing into the conjunctival tissue.

The medical team said it was particularly surprising that the seed had germinated and grown roots. The seed removed in emergency surgery had roots that were about 3 mm long. The team said that if treatment had been delayed a little longer, the situation could have led to a corneal ulcer or vision loss.

Sleptsov said his headaches went away after the foreign object was removed.

Jang Jong-ho, reporter | bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.