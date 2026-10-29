Kumho Petrochemical Group boosts R&D investment to strengthen competitiveness in high-value-added, eco-friendly materials

Courtesy of Kumho Petrochemical Co., Ltd.

Kumho Petrochemical Group is stepping up R&D investment, focusing on expanding its high-value-added specialty products, developing eco-friendly materials and innovating its processes.

Its strategy is to strengthen the technological competitiveness of its existing core businesses while nurturing new growth areas, including carbon reduction and future mobility, to secure both profitability and growth potential.

Kumho Petrochemical Co., Ltd. is stepping up its efforts to capture a larger share of the high-value-added synthetic rubber market, focusing on SSBR (solution styrene-butadiene rubber), a key material for electric vehicles.

Last year, it completed an expansion adding 35,000 tons of capacity and began commercial operations, enhancing its ability to respond to market demand.

SSBR is a high-performance material that improves tire durability, fuel efficiency and wear resistance, and demand is expected to rise as the electric vehicle market expands.

The company has also built CCUS (carbon capture, utilization and storage) facilities capable of capturing about 76,000 tons of carbon dioxide annually, and has developed technology to convert recycled ABS recovered from discarded home appliances into high-spec materials for automotive interiors.

The material is expected to meet automotive standards for heat resistance, impact strength and volatile organic compounds (VOCs), while reducing carbon emissions by about 16%.

The company is also broadening its business into future mobility materials by collaborating with POSCO Future M and BIEI on the development of next-generation anode-free lithium-metal batteries.

Courtesy of Kumho Petrochemical Co., Ltd.

Kumho P&B Chemicals is focusing on developing eco-friendly, high-value-added products, particularly epoxy resins.

By developing and commercializing water-based, eco-friendly epoxy products, the company is working to reduce VOC emissions, improve working conditions and respond to global environmental regulations.

It is also working to develop low-carbon epoxy technology using bio-based raw materials.

The company plans to reduce its reliance on petroleum-based raw materials and advance technologies that cut carbon emissions, while investing in related facilities and securing certifications to meet demand for eco-friendly materials in the construction, shipbuilding, and electrical and electronics industries.

KUMHO MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC. is working to expand production capacity for MDI, a key raw material for polyurethane, and develop high-performance products.

From December last year through the end of this year, the company plans to invest in additional debottlenecking with a capacity of 100,000 tons per year, increasing its production capacity to 710,000 tons per year.

It is also developing bio-based polyurethane systems to reduce environmental impact and proactively address global environmental regulations.

In response to the expanding electric vehicle market, the company is also developing lightweight materials for automotive seats and polyurethane products for high-performance sound-absorbing materials.

Kumho Polychem is strengthening its technological competitiveness in the specialty synthetic rubber field of ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber (EPDM).

Recently, the company established production capacity of 310,000 tons per year by expanding Line 5 by 70,000 tons. The expansion applied ultra-low-temperature polymerization technology, which precisely controls reaction conditions to improve productivity and quality stability.

The company introduced low-pressure refrigeration units and waste-heat recovery facilities to reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions and optimize electricity use.

Going forward, the company plans to expand development of eco-friendly process technologies, materials for electric vehicles and eco-friendly mobility, and high-value-added EPDM products, while broadening its product portfolio to include lightweight materials, materials that reduce driving noise, and thermally conductive and insulating materials.

Kumho Petrochemical Group is expanding its R&D into recycled materials, carbon reduction and next-generation batteries while advancing the technology behind its existing core products.

The group plans to continue strengthening its business structure around high-value-added, eco-friendly materials, responding to a rapidly changing industrial landscape and building a foundation for sustainable growth.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.