“Trimming toenails with a knife used to cut fruit?”... Tourists ‘appalled’ by street vendor video

Photo: Instagram

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A video of a street food vendor in Thailand trimming their toenails with a kitchen knife has surfaced, causing shock.

According to Thai outlet The Thaiger, a video posted on social media by a Russian tourist shows a Thai street vendor using a kitchen knife to trim their toenails. The exact location where the video was filmed and the vendor’s identity have not been disclosed.

The tourist who posted the video also shared a sarcastic caption that read, “May God bless Thailand and the diverse food here.”

After the video was posted, netizens expressed disgust and concern. Some asked where the stall was, saying they wanted to avoid visiting it.

Another user said it was hard to put into words how they felt after watching the video, while some comments suggested it might be better to prepare fruit themselves when traveling abroad. However, it has not been confirmed whether the vendor shown in the video actually reused the knife to prepare food. Related reports have also not confirmed whether local authorities investigated the matter or whether the vendor offered an explanation.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.