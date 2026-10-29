Hyundai Motor Company posts 2.6772 trillion won in Q3 operating profit, safeguards profitability despite lower sales

Photo courtesy of Hyundai Motor Group

Hyundai Motor Company increased its operating profit in the third quarter of this year despite lower global sales, helped by exchange-rate effects and cost savings. However, it lowered its annual sales target and operating margin outlook in light of the slowdown in global demand and production disruptions.

Hyundai Motor Company said at an earnings conference call on the 29th that it recorded consolidated revenue of 45.1102 trillion won and operating profit of 2.6772 trillion won in the third quarter of this year. Revenue fell 3.4% from the same period last year, while operating profit rose 5.5%. The operating margin was 5.9%, up 0.5 percentage points year on year. Net income totaled 1.9317 trillion won.

Global wholesale sales in the third quarter totaled 920,710 units, down 11.3% from the same period last year. Domestic sales fell 27.2% to 131,468 units due to production disruptions caused by strikes, while overseas sales declined 8.0% to 789,242 units amid weaker global demand and export disruptions.

Sales of electrified vehicles fell 2.7% to 245,540 units. These included 69,117 electric vehicles (EVs) and 167,414 hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs). As hybrid vehicle sales increased, their share of total sales rose 2.7 percentage points from a year earlier to 18.2%.

Profitability improved despite lower sales, aided by favorable exchange rates, cost reductions and increased sales of high-value-added models. The average won-dollar exchange rate in the third quarter was 1,423 won, up 2.8% from the same period last year. The cost-of-sales ratio rose 1.5 percentage points to 83.8% due to higher raw material prices, while the selling, general and administrative expense ratio fell 2.0 percentage points to 10.3% as a result of cost savings.

Hyundai Motor Company lowered its annual wholesale sales target for this year to 4 million units from 4,158,300. It also cut its operating margin target to 5.5–6.5% from 6.3–7.3%. It maintained its annual revenue growth target of 1.0–2.0%. Its investment plan for the automotive division was revised to 16 trillion won from 17.8 trillion won.

With production at its domestic plants back to normal since September, Hyundai Motor Company plans to focus in the fourth quarter on boosting sales of new models, including the all-new Avante and All-New Hyundai Tucson, and restoring production volumes. It will also continue improving its cost structure and reducing costs.

Hyundai Motor Company set its third-quarter dividend at 2,500 won per share, unchanged from the previous year. The dividend record date is November 30, and payment is scheduled for December 30.

Reporter Moon Ji-yeon lunamoon@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.