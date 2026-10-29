Drone kicked during live broadcast hits model in the face; host sparks outrage with excuse: “Because of my new shoes”

Photo credit: Canal 6

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A Mexican variety show host kicked a drone during a live broadcast, injuring the face of a female model onstage.

The host fueled controversy by saying on air, while apologizing, that the incident may have happened because of his new shoes.

According to the New York Post and other foreign media outlets, on the 26th (local time), Ernesto Chavana kicked a production drone flying low during a live broadcast of the Mexican variety show Es Show.

The drone Chavana kicked flew into model Isabella Rojas’s face as she stood onstage. Rojas suffered an injury around her mouth and was bleeding; she received first aid at the scene.

Chavana’s explanation after the accident fueled further controversy.

He appeared to shift the blame to the production staff, saying, “You guys made it this way.”

Only after the controversy erupted did he bow his head, but his subsequent remarks also called the sincerity of his apology into question.

Chavana said, “I’m really sorry. I’ll take responsibility for what just happened,” and added, “I’m so ashamed and embarrassed by what I did.”

He then explained, “I kicked this thing in front of me,” and said, “I don’t know. It may have been because of my new shoes.”

After criticism arose again, Chavana said on social media the following day, “I know that kicking the drone during the situation on the program the previous day was wrong,” adding, “I will take full responsibility for this incident as well.”

Canal 6, the Mexican broadcaster that airs the program, is reportedly planning to cover Rojas’s medical expenses and the damages caused by the accident.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.