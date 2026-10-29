MedicalO runs acne scar improvement program: “Treatment tailored to adhesions and scar depth”

How subcision releases fibrous adhesions beneath the skin. Photo courtesy of MedicalO.

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] MedicalO, which aims to be a “wellness dermatology clinic” offering collaborative care combining conventional and Korean medicine, is running an “acne scar improvement program” that determines treatment based on the scars’ shape and depth and the extent of adhesions beneath the skin.

MedicalO said it offers the program at six locations nationwide, including its Apgujeong branch. The program focuses on tailoring the scope of subcision and complementary treatments to each scar’s characteristics, while monitoring the skin before and after treatment.

Subcision is a procedure that uses a needle or cannula to release fibrous adhesions beneath the skin that pull on scar tissue. Depressed scars on the skin’s surface can result from adhesions to tissue beneath the dermis. In such cases, the procedure aims to improve the scars by releasing the adhesions and reducing the force pulling on the skin.

A feature of MedicalO’s program is that it combines subcision with Face Reactor. Before treatment, the scar’s shape and depth, whether adhesions are present, the affected area and the condition of the surrounding skin are assessed to determine whether to perform subcision and how extensively. Complementary care is also adjusted according to the scar type and skin condition.

Consultations for the program can be requested through MedicalO’s official website or the booking channels of its individual locations. The specific treatment plan, number of sessions and cost vary depending on the extent of the scarring and the skin’s current condition, and are provided after a consultation.

Jang Dong-hun, director of MedicalO Korean Medicine Clinic, said, “With subcision, it is important to assess the scar’s shape, depth and location and determine the extent of treatment needed, rather than aggressively releasing adhesions indiscriminately.” He added, “We determine an individualized care plan by monitoring both the process of releasing the adhesions and the skin’s condition after the procedure.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Jang Dong-hun, director of MedicalO Korean Medicine Clinic

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.