Korea University Ansan Hospital Professor Choi Byung-min to Lead Korean Academy of Pediatrics: “Doing My Utmost to Build a Sustainable Future”

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Professor Choi Byung-min of the Department of Pediatrics at Korea University Ansan Hospital will take office as the 66th president of the Korean Academy of Pediatrics. The one-year term runs from November 2026 to October 2027.

Professor Choi is an expert in neonatology who has devoted many years to the care and education of premature infants and high-risk newborns, and has worked to advance neonatal intensive care. He has also contributed to improving precision medicine for newborns through research on developing AI interpretation algorithms for neonatal hemodynamics and neonatal imaging.

He graduated from Korea University College of Medicine and earned his master’s and doctoral degrees from the university’s graduate school. He previously served as director of Korea University Ansan Hospital. In academic organizations, he has also served as president of the Korean Society of Perinatology and the Korean Society of Maternal and Child Health, and as a member of the Examination Specialist Committee of the Korean Academy of Medical Sciences, among other roles.

“Amid low birth rates and a rapidly changing medical environment, I will actively gather opinions from across the medical field and work to secure practical policy support to address pressing issues in pediatric and adolescent health care,” Professor Choi said. “In particular, I will improve training environments and clinical care conditions so that young doctors choose pediatrics and adolescent medicine and can grow with pride.” He added, “Building on communication and cooperation among members, I will do my utmost to advance the academy and build a sustainable future for pediatric and adolescent health care.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Choi Byung-min

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.