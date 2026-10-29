Eulji Foundation Marks 70th Anniversary: “Opening a New 100 Years Through Change and Innovation”

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Eulji Foundation marked its 70th anniversary by holding commemorative ceremonies at major university hospitals in Daejeon, Nowon and Uijeongbu, and declared a leap toward a “new 100 years” through change and innovation, guided by its core values of “love for humanity” and “respect for life.”

Eulji Foundation Chairman Park Jun-young made the remarks at a ceremony marking the foundation’s 70th anniversary at Daejeon Eulji University Hospital on the 29th, expressing his resolve to build a new 100 years through change and innovation, drawing on the history and achievements of the past 70 years.

Chairman Park laid out the guiding principle, “Be clear about the values we must uphold, and bold about the ways we must change,” stressing that the foundation must preserve the values of “love for humanity” and “respect for life” while responding to rapidly changing medical and educational environments to strengthen its competitiveness for the future.

He outlined the following practical priorities: ▲breaking new ground ▲raising standards of healing ▲preparing for the future through AI and innovation ▲fostering shared growth for all members.

Chairman Park said, “We must not settle for existing methods, but open up new possibilities in medicine and education through constant challenges and innovation,” and added, “We must strengthen patient-centered care and raise the standards of healing through research and technological innovation.” He went on to urge, “Let’s build an Eulji where all members cooperate with and grow alongside one another, and prepare for a new 100 years that the next generation can be proud of.”

Eulji Foundation held simultaneous ceremonies marking its 70th anniversary at Daejeon Eulji University Hospital, Nowon Eulji University Hospital and Uijeongbu Eulji University Hospital. At the events, it expressed its gratitude to the members and others who helped shape the foundation’s history over the past 70 years and pledged to make a leap toward a new 100 years.

Eulji Foundation began its journey in 1956, when its founder, the late Dr. Park Young-ha (Beomseok), opened a small obstetrics and gynecology clinic on Eulji-ro in Seoul. It later expanded into medicine and education, growing into one of the country’s leading educational and medical foundations.

The slogan for the foundation’s 70th anniversary, “70 Years Thanks to You, 100 Years Together,” was created in recognition of its 70-year history. It expresses gratitude to everyone who helped shape Eulji’s history and a commitment to carry that spirit forward and build a new 100 years together.

To mark its 70th anniversary, Eulji Foundation has unveiled a slogan and emblem and carried out various commemorative projects, including producing an anniversary video using AI. It also held projects that looked back on the foundation’s history and its members’ contributions, including “Finding the Eulji Family,” “Eulji Remembrance Day” and “Compiling the 70-Year History.”

The foundation also organized major academic and cultural events to mark its 70th anniversary. On the 30th, it will hold a medical symposium for the 70th anniversary of Eulji University Medical Center, on the theme “The Future of Medicine with AI.” This will be followed by a 70th-anniversary concert on November 8 and an international nursing conference from November 12 to 13, where participants will explore academic exchange in nursing and directions for future development.

The foundation is also continuing to strengthen its patient-centered care system. Since opening the Bumseok Memorial Cancer Hospital at Uijeongbu Eulji University Hospital last September, it has enhanced specialized care for different types of cancer and multidisciplinary collaboration, while building a care system that seamlessly connects diagnosis and treatment.

Next year will be a significant one, marking both the 100th anniversary of the birth of the late Dr. Park Young-ha (Beomseok), the foundation’s founder, and the 60th anniversary of Eulji University’s founding. Eulji Foundation plans to make its 70th anniversary a starting point for a new leap forward, carry on its founder’s vision, and continue innovating in medicine and education based on the values of “love for humanity” and “respect for life.”

Jang Jong-ho, reporter | bellho@sportschosun.com

Eulji Foundation Chairman Park Jun-young delivers commemorative remarks at a ceremony marking the foundation’s 70th anniversary at Daejeon Eulji University Hospital on the morning of the 29th.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.