Korean Medical Association to hold event marking its 118th anniversary on International Doctors’ Day

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] The Korean Medical Association (President Kim Taek-woo) will launch a social media event on October 30, International Doctors’ Day, to celebrate the 118th anniversary of its founding (November 15). It will also begin discussions on a Korean Doctors’ Day to reflect on doctors’ mission and social responsibility and promote unity in the medical community.

The Korean Medical Association began as the “Medical Research Society” on November 15, 1908, and marks its 118th anniversary this year. International Doctors’ Day came to be observed every October 30 after the World Medical Association (WMA) adopted a related resolution at its 71st General Assembly in 2020, following a proposal by the Spanish Medical Association (CGCOM). The resolution was reaffirmed at the WMA’s 226th Council meeting, held in Seoul in April 2024. The day is intended to pay tribute to doctors who serve humanity and devote themselves to patients’ health and well-being, and to reflect together on doctors’ responsibility to respect medical ethics and care for patients.

The event, themed “Doctors by the Side of the People, 118 Years Together,” will run from October 30 to November 15. Members and the general public alike can participate. To enter the anniversary quiz, participants must follow the Korean Medical Association’s official Instagram account, like the event post, and submit their entry through the Google Form linked in the profile. Fifty people will be selected by lottery to receive a small gift, and the winners will be announced on November 17.

Taiwan observes November 12 as Doctors’ Day, with medical associations honoring doctors’ dedication through commemorative events and awards. Many countries observe Doctors’ Day in light of their own histories and medical cultures, using it as an opportunity to reflect on the role and responsibilities of healthcare professionals. The Korean Doctors’ Day the Korean Medical Association plans to discuss is likewise intended to reaffirm doctors’ mission to protect the lives and health of the public, encourage one another for their hard work, and bring the medical community together. The idea is to make it a day when doctors across generations, regions, and fields of practice affirm their shared responsibilities and join the public in making a commitment to better healthcare. The association plans to consider the need for such a day, its date, and how it would be run, while seeking input from the medical community.

President Kim Taek-woo said, “International Doctors’ Day is a day to reflect on the dedication of fellow doctors who have stood by their patients and to think again about the mission and responsibility they first embraced as doctors.” He added, “As it marks its 118th anniversary, the Korean Medical Association will also put the lives and health of the public first and fulfill its role in providing healthcare that people can trust and rely on.” Kim also said, “I expect that establishing a Korean Doctors’ Day will help doctors reaffirm their pride and sense of mission, while increasing the public’s trust in and respect for the medical profession. I will work to bring members together so that it can become an especially meaningful and cherished day.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.