Why Does Belly Fat Increase Around Menopause? Beware Visceral Fat Buildup

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[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] Around menopause, many women find that fat accumulates especially around the abdomen and that managing their weight becomes more difficult. This is not simply a result of aging, but the combined effect of body-fat redistribution due to declining levels of the female hormone estrogen and a loss of muscle mass. Experts advise that comprehensive management is essential—not only to lose weight, but also to preserve muscle mass and prevent metabolic diseases—because abdominal obesity during menopause can lead to visceral fat buildup and raise the risk of diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

Menopause is the permanent cessation of menstruation as ovarian function declines. It is generally diagnosed when a person has gone 12 consecutive months without menstruating, in the absence of another cause. During menopause, declining estrogen levels change the distribution of body fat. Fat that once accumulated around the hips and thighs becomes concentrated in the abdomen, creating conditions that make visceral fat more likely to increase.

Park Hwang-sin, a department chief in obstetrics and gynecology at Incheon Sejong Hospital, explained, “Weight gain during menopause results from the combined effects of hormonal changes, aging and lifestyle. Attention should be paid not only to weight but also to increases in abdominal fat and loss of muscle mass.”

◇ Declining Hormone Levels During Menopause Raise the Risk of Abdominal Obesity

The defining feature of weight changes during menopause is not the number on the scale, but where fat accumulates.

Estrogen is involved not only in women’s reproductive function but also in fat distribution and metabolism. When estrogen secretion declines with menopause, fat is more likely to accumulate in the abdomen.

The loss of muscle mass with age also plays a role. Muscle is one of the body’s main energy-consuming tissues. When muscle mass declines, the basal metabolic rate falls, making weight gain more likely even when a person eats the same amount as before.

Sleep problems, fatigue and reduced activity can also add to the difficulty of managing weight.

A recently published study also confirmed a link between abdominal obesity and menopausal symptoms.

According to a study published in 2026 by the North American Menopause Society (The Menopause Society), women with abdominal obesity experienced some menopausal symptoms—including forgetfulness, irritability and night sweats—more severely than women without abdominal obesity.

This means abdominal obesity can affect the health and quality of life of women going through menopause, rather than being merely a change in appearance.

◇ Increased Visceral Fat Also Affects the Risk of Diabetes and Cardiovascular Disease

Among abdominal fat, visceral fat has the greater impact on health.

Visceral fat accumulates around the organs in the abdomen. When it increases excessively, it affects insulin resistance and chronic inflammation.

As insulin resistance increases, the body’s ability to regulate blood glucose declines, and the risk of developing type 2 diabetes may rise. It also affects blood pressure and blood lipid levels, becoming a factor that raises the risk of cardiovascular disease.

During menopause, changes in metabolic function related to hormonal shifts may also occur. It is therefore advisable to monitor weight, waist circumference, blood pressure, blood glucose and cholesterol levels together.

Department Chief Park explained, “After menopause, abdominal fat can increase and muscle mass can decline even if weight does not rise significantly. It is important to assess the risk of metabolic disease through health screenings and manage weight and muscle mass together.”

◇ From Hormone Therapy to Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery: Treatment Should Be Tailored to Individual Needs

The foundation of weight management during menopause is a balanced diet and regular exercise.

It helps to eat a varied diet that includes protein, vegetables and whole grains, while reducing sugary and high-calorie foods. Combining strength training with aerobic exercise such as walking can help reduce body fat and preserve muscle mass.

Hormone therapy may also be considered if menopausal symptoms are severe enough to interfere with daily life.

Hormone therapy during menopause supplements declining levels of female hormones to relieve symptoms such as hot flashes, night sweats and sleep problems. It may also help prevent a decline in bone density.

Hormone therapy itself does not induce weight loss. If it improves sleep quality and menopausal symptoms, it may indirectly help a person maintain healthy habits, including exercise and dietary adjustments.

Whether to pursue treatment is determined by evaluating the patient’s age, the time elapsed since menopause, the severity of symptoms and medical history, among other factors. Hormone therapy may not be suitable for people with a history of breast cancer, blood clots or stroke, so a thorough consultation with a specialist is necessary.

Metabolic and bariatric surgery may also be a treatment option for women with severe obesity.

Metabolic and bariatric surgery is a treatment that induces weight loss by reducing the size of the stomach or altering the structure of the digestive tract. Significant weight loss may also improve obesity-related metabolic diseases such as diabetes and high blood pressure.

For patients who have difficulty managing their weight through diet, exercise or medication, the decision about surgery can be made after evaluating their body mass index (BMI), coexisting conditions and overall health.

Metabolic and bariatric surgery should be distinguished from surgery to treat menopausal symptoms. Nutritional management, maintaining muscle mass and regular medical follow-up are still necessary after surgery, and women going through menopause should also pay attention to bone health.

Department Chief Park Hwang-sin said, “During menopause, various changes can occur alongside hormonal shifts, including abdominal obesity and loss of muscle mass, so it is important to assess overall health. If symptoms such as hot flashes and sleep problems are severe, hormone therapy can be considered. If severe obesity has caused health problems, treatment options—including metabolic and bariatric surgery—can be discussed with a specialist.”

Park added, “Weight management during menopause is not simply about losing weight. It is a process of reducing the risks of diabetes, cardiovascular disease and osteoporosis, among other conditions, and preparing for a healthy later life. Treatment tailored to each person’s circumstances and consistent management of lifestyle habits are important.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Department Chief Park Hwang-sin

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.