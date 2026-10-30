“Reflecting anew on the value of national heritage through cultural heritage preservation efforts”... Haleon Korea cleans Sungkyunkwan’s wooden buildings and offers a chance to experience life as a Sungkyunkwan scholar

◇ Haleon Korea employees took part in a volunteer activity to preserve cultural heritage at Sungkyunkwan in Jongno-gu, Seoul, on the 28th. Photo courtesy of Haleon Korea

Haleon Korea organized a volunteer activity for employees to help preserve national heritage and give back to the local community.

About 30 people, including Haleon Korea employees and their family members, cleaned major wooden buildings, including Dongjae and Myeongnyundang, and tidied the courtyard at Sungkyunkwan in Jongno-gu, Seoul, on the 28th.

Participants helped preserve the cultural heritage by removing dust, oiling the wood and pulling weeds, and also took part in activities offering a taste of life as Sungkyunkwan scholars, including archery and etiquette lessons.

Meanwhile, Haleon Korea, a consumer healthcare company with around 20 brands, including Centrum, Sensodyne, Parodontax, Polident, Theraflu, Otrivin and Advil, continues a range of social contribution activities, including volunteer work for vulnerable groups such as children, older adults and people with disabilities, as well as efforts to protect abandoned animals.

Haleon Korea CEO Shin Dong-woo said, “We will continue to carry out a range of community initiatives with our employees and their families that can have a positive impact on people from all walks of life and on local communities.”

Reporter Sohyoung Kim compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.