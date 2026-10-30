“Dense black hair on the tongue...” It was neither fungus nor cancer

Photo: Social media account of specialist Wu Zhaokuan

[Sportschosun | Jang Jong-ho] A case involving the treatment of a 60-year-old man whose tongue turned completely black, as if covered in hair, has attracted attention.

Although poisoning or oral cancer was suspected, the cause identified by the doctor was black hairy tongue.

Black hairy tongue is a condition in which the filiform papillae—tiny projections on the surface of the tongue—grow longer instead of shedding normally. Bacteria, food debris, pigments and other substances then accumulate between them, causing the tongue to turn black. Despite its name, no hair actually grows; the elongated papillae become darkly stained, making the tongue look as though it is covered in black hair.

Taiwanese media outlets, including Sanli News Network, reported on a case shared on social media by local otolaryngologist Wu Zhaokuan.

According to the report, the 60-year-old man noticed one morning while brushing his teeth that the surface of his tongue had turned black and looked as though it was densely covered in hair. Worried that it might be poisoning or oral cancer, he hurried to the hospital.

Dr. Wu first asked whether he had eaten dark-colored foods such as mulberries or chocolate. The man explained that he had been frequently eating throat lozenges because of recent cold symptoms, frequent coughing and an itchy throat, but that they were green mint lozenges, making them an unlikely cause of his black tongue.

Another clue emerged while the doctor was reviewing his medical history. The man had sought medical care for a persistent cough and had been prescribed and taken a tetracycline-class antibiotic because a Mycoplasma pneumoniae infection was suspected. Dr. Wu explained, “Some antibiotics can affect the microbial environment in the mouth and cause black hairy tongue.” However, taking antibiotics alone is not enough to determine the cause of black hairy tongue.

Black hairy tongue is generally a benign change and does not itself progress to oral cancer. That does not mean every black change on the tongue should be assumed to be black hairy tongue. If a dark spot remains fixed in one place or grows, or if it is accompanied by bleeding or an ulcer, medical attention is needed to distinguish it from other conditions.

Maintaining good oral hygiene is important for prevention and care. Gently brushing the surface of the tongue with a soft toothbrush to minimize irritation, and drinking enough fluids to keep the mouth from becoming dry, may help. Symptoms often gradually improve when triggering factors are addressed and oral hygiene is improved.

If the color or appearance of the tongue changes while taking antibiotics, it is advisable to consult the prescribing healthcare professional rather than stopping the medication on one’s own or buying and using an antifungal medication.

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter | bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.