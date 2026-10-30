“Ruptured Cruciate Ligament: Is Surgery Always Necessary?” “Will I Be Unable to Exercise Like Before After Surgery?”—Your Questions Answered

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Himchan Hospital presents a range of information through its official YouTube channel, from the main symptoms of cruciate ligament injuries to the need for surgery and rehabilitation. In Soo-chan’s Joint Talk, Himchan Hospital Chief Director Lee Soo-chan and orthopedic surgeon Jang Hyuk-jin answer questions about cruciate ligament injuries.

The cruciate ligament is an important structure that maintains stability in the knee joint. If it ruptures, the knee may become unstable, wobbling or buckling. If this condition persists, repeated strain on the knee joint can lead to damage to surrounding tissues, including the meniscus.

Following a video on the main symptoms that may indicate a cruciate ligament injury and on knee instability, the program explains whether surgery is always necessary when a cruciate ligament ruptures and what problems may arise if surgery is not performed. It also looks at recovery after surgery, the role of knee braces and rehabilitation.

Jang Hyuk-jin, director of orthopedics at Himchan Hospital, said, “A ruptured cruciate ligament does not always require surgery, but most patients need it. If the injury is left untreated, instability in the knee can put intense pressure on the meniscus, which acts as a cushion, and cause it to tear; arthritis may also develop early.”

The program also addresses common misconceptions about cruciate ligament ruptures, such as “Wearing a knee brace alone can treat a cruciate ligament injury” and “You can’t exercise like before after cruciate ligament surgery.” Jang explained, “A knee brace by itself cannot treat a cruciate ligament rupture. Wearing a brace or support before surgery and strengthening the muscles through rehabilitation exercises may also help with rehabilitation after surgery.” If the cruciate ligament is properly reconstructed through surgery, patients can regain their previous physical ability to exercise by strengthening the surrounding muscles.

Himchan Hospital presents health-information content on its YouTube channel every Friday, with specialists answering questions about medical conditions.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Himchan Hospital Chief Director Lee Soo-chan (right) and Jang Hyuk-jin, director of orthopedics, appear on Soo-chan’s Joint Talk.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.