“Areas without OB-GYN specialists to rise from 9 to 25”... Just 43 specialists in their 30s in provincial regions

File photo; source: Unsplash

[Sportschosun | Reporter Jang Jong-ho] The number of cities, counties and districts without an OB-GYN specialist could rise from 9 in 2025 to 25 in 2035, according to a forecast.

Concerns are growing that the aging regional medical workforce and a shortage of new personnel could combine to widen gaps in care in rural areas and deepen regional disparities in access to women’s healthcare nationwide.

An analysis commissioned from Ubuntu Health Policy Lab Co., Ltd. of data on OB-GYN specialists by age and by city, county and district—provided by the Ministry of Health and Welfare and the Health Insurance Review and Assessment Service and obtained by Rep. Seo Young-seok, secretary of the National Assembly Health and Welfare Committee (Democratic Party of Korea, Bucheon A)—found that, as of 2025, 9 cities, counties and districts had no OB-GYN specialists.

Assuming that OB-GYN specialists in each region stop practicing at age 75 and no new specialists move into the area, the number of regions without an OB-GYN specialist is projected to rise to 12 in 2030 and 25 in 2035. That would be about 2.8 times the 9 regions in 2025.

As of the end of 2025, the 9 regions without OB-GYN specialists were Uiryeong County in South Gyeongsang Province, Ulleung and Cheongsong counties in North Gyeongsang Province, Gokseong County in South Jeolla Province, Muju, Jangsu and Imsil counties in North Jeolla Province, Goseong County in Gangwon Province, and Yeongyang County in North Gyeongsang Province. The number is projected to rise to 12 in 2030, with 3 more regions added, including Seongju County in North Gyeongsang Province, Sunchang County in North Jeolla Province and Danyang County in North Chungcheong Province. In 2035, 13 more regions, including Yanggu County in Gangwon Province, Yeoncheon County in Gyeonggi Province and Ongjin County in Incheon, are projected to bring the total to 25—about 10% of all cities, counties and districts nationwide. All of these regions are counties.

The analysis examined the possibility of gaps in OB-GYN services based solely on the age structure of the current local workforce, without considering when specialists in each region might actually retire or whether new specialists might move in.

As of 2025, there were 6,070 OB-GYN specialists nationwide. Of these, 101 specialists aged 75 or older worked in provincial areas, excluding special and metropolitan cities, while there were just 43 specialists aged 30 to 39 in those same areas.

As the regional medical workforce ages, a failure to secure new personnel to replace it could further widen gaps in medical care in the years ahead, making proactive government action necessary.

The absence of local OB-GYN specialists affects more than pregnancy and childbirth. OB-GYNs provide healthcare throughout women’s lives, from diagnosing and treating menstrual and gynecological conditions to managing health during and after menopause.

A decline in local OB-GYN specialists could therefore affect access to healthcare not only for women of childbearing age but also for older women. The more heavily gaps in specialist care are concentrated in rural areas, the greater the risk that regional disparities in women’s access to healthcare will widen nationwide.

Rep. Seo Young-seok emphasized, “Regional OB-GYN specialists are aging, and if the government focuses only on measures centered on the number of specialists, it will be difficult to adequately prepare for the medical care gaps that will emerge. Since gaps in OB-GYN care in rural areas are not just a problem for those regions but could deepen nationwide disparities in women’s access to healthcare, the government should develop mid- to long-term workforce plans that reflect the age structure of specialists in each region and the possibility of new personnel moving in.”

He added, “OB-GYN care is an essential medical service that protects women’s health throughout their lives, beyond pregnancy and childbirth. The government should develop proactive support measures so that stable care systems can be maintained, starting in rural areas where it is difficult to secure medical personnel.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho | bellho@sportschosun.com

Rep. Seo Young-seok

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.