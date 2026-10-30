Ruling and opposition parties unite behind Baptist Hospital revival... “Doing our utmost to achieve results this year in closing eastern Busan’s healthcare gap”

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] The project to revive Busan’s Baptist Hospital, which has been left abandoned for the ninth year since its closure, has emerged as a key task for the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea. Members of the ruling and opposition parties on the National Assembly’s Health and Welfare Committee visited the site in Busan to review the project’s progress and agreed on the need to restore essential public healthcare in the region by establishing an insurer hospital.

On the 29th, Baek Jong-heon, a Health and Welfare Committee secretary from the People Power Party representing Geumjeong-gu, Busan, visited the Baptist Hospital site in Geumjeong-gu with committee chair Lee Man-hee, Democratic Party of Korea secretary Seo Young-seok, and other members from both sides of the aisle. They inspected the site and discussed ways to revive the hospital.

The site visit drew not only nine members of the National Assembly’s Health and Welfare Committee but also a large number of key officials from relevant agencies, including Lee Hyung-hoon, Second Vice Minister of Health and Welfare; Yoo Ju-heon, director-general of the Health Insurance Policy Bureau; Kim Seong-gi, Busan’s administrative vice mayor; and Jo Gyu-yul, director of the Citizen Health Bureau. They reviewed practical measures for reviving the hospital.

The visit, organized in connection with the 2026 parliamentary audit, was intended to hear directly about the difficulties faced by those working in essential public healthcare in the region. The fact that numerous lawmakers, including the standing committee chair and secretaries from both ruling and opposition parties, gathered to visit the Baptist Hospital site shows that the hospital’s revival has been elevated beyond a local issue to a national task that the central government and the National Assembly must address together.

The visit began with a briefing by Busan city officials on the project’s progress, followed by a question-and-answer session, an opportunity to hear members’ views, and a tour of the hospital building and surrounding grounds.

The Baptist Hospital revival project aims to establish a hospital directly operated by the National Health Insurance Service (an insurer hospital) on the site of Baptist Hospital, which went bankrupt and closed in 2017, and provide residents with affordable, high-quality medical services. Baptist Hospital was once the only general hospital in Geumjeong-gu, but its site has remained abandoned for nine years since its closure, deepening the shortage of emergency and critical care in eastern Busan.

To address the problem, Busan city spent 49.9 billion won in 2022 to purchase the site and facilities, and has also proposed a plan to share construction costs and operating expenses after the hospital opens. Since taking his seat in the 21st National Assembly, Baek Jong-heon has also held more than 300 meetings with the Ministry of Health and Welfare, the National Health Insurance Service, Busan city, and others. In December 2023, he secured the achievement of having the proposal to establish an insurer hospital at Baptist Hospital placed on the agenda of the National Health Insurance Policy Deliberation Committee for the first time.

At the site that day, the Ministry of Health and Welfare and Busan city shared the approaches to cost-sharing and sustainable operations they had discussed, while lawmakers from both sides reaffirmed the urgent healthcare needs of eastern Busan residents and expressed strong agreement on the need to press ahead with the hospital’s revival.

Baek Jong-heon said, “Even during the nine years since Baptist Hospital closed, residents have desperately waited for a hospital they can trust and turn to when they are sick.” He added, “The fact that the Health and Welfare Committee has come here united across party lines will in itself be a great source of support for residents who have waited so long for the hospital’s revival.” He stressed, “I will see this through to the end, until the revival of Baptist Hospital for the residents bears fruit.”

Health and Welfare Committee chair Lee Man-hee, who also visited the site, said, “Reviving essential regional healthcare is the nation’s top priority, and now is the time for the government to respond more actively.” Seo Young-seok, secretary for the Democratic Party of Korea, said, “The revival of Baptist Hospital is not just a matter for Geumjeong-gu; it will be the first milestone in public healthcare in South Korea getting back on its feet outside the capital region,” and pledged bipartisan cooperation.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

From left: Seo Young-seok, Democratic Party of Korea secretary on the National Assembly’s Health and Welfare Committee; Baek Jong-heon, People Power Party secretary; and Lee Man-hee, committee chair.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.