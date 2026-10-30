“A movie-like escape”... Prisoner hospitalized on the fifth floor flees after making a rope from bed sheets

AI-generated image

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] In a movie-like incident, two prisoners being treated at a hospital in India escaped after weaving bed sheets into a rope.

Police arrested them after a pursuit, but questions have been raised about whether there were gaps in the hospital’s inmate management and security systems.

According to local media outlets, including Jagran News, at around 3:30 a.m. on the 28th (local time), two inmates being treated at a medical college hospital in Madhepura, Bihar, India, broke the iron bars of their ward and escaped after weaving bed sheets into a rope.

After news of the escape emerged, police immediately launched a search and apprehended the two inmates at separate locations.

According to local reports, one inmate was on his 11th day of treatment in the hospital’s prisoner ward at the time of the escape. Medical staff were reportedly scheduled to operate on him that day.

The other inmate had been transferred from prison to the hospital for treatment two days before the escape. The two reportedly planned their escape together while staying at the hospital.

The incident has raised questions about security in the hospital’s prisoner ward. The ward is supposed to restrict access by outsiders, yet the inmates were able to break the iron bars and make a rope from bed sheets and escape without being stopped.

Police are investigating the escape and whether there were gaps in security, and are also considering further legal action against the two inmates.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.