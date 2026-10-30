Lotte Mart launches Mega Tongkeun ‘Fall Fresh Apple Festival’

Courtesy of Lotte Mart

Lotte Mart will offer four varieties of apples—including Busa, Gamhong, Shinano Gold and Envy—at discounted prices through Wednesday, November 4.

This year, favorable weather conditions have boosted apple production, and prices are stabilizing.

According to the Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation, the average price of Busa apples from October 13 to 26 was about 28% lower than a year earlier.

During the promotion, Lotte Mart will sell Busa apples (4–6 per bag) for 6,990 won, a 5,000-won discount when customers pay with a promotional card.

Busa is a popular, representative apple variety known for its abundant juice, sweet flavor and crisp texture.

Value Gamhong apples (4–8 per bag) and Fancy Envy apples (1.5 kg per bag) will each be sold for 8,990 won after a 3,000-won discount.

Shinano Gold apples (1.5 kg per bag), notable for their golden color, will be sold for 6,990 won when customers pay with a promotional card.

Lotte Mart will also exclusively sell a six-count ‘Apple Sampler’ for 17,990 won. It features six varieties, including Yangwang, which is available only briefly in the fall, as well as Arisu, Hongok, Shinano Gold, Shinano Sweetie and Busa.

Courtesy of Lotte Mart

To ensure apple quality, Lotte Mart conducts visual inspections and machine washing, and checks that apples meet its weight and sugar-content standards. It is also working to establish a stable supply system by securing new growing regions, including Yanggu and Boeun.

A Lotte Mart representative said, “With apple-growing conditions improving this year and the shipping periods for various varieties coinciding, we prepared this promotion so customers can enjoy a range of apples at reasonable prices. We will continue to offer meaningful price benefits on seasonal agricultural products.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.