APR’s cumulative sales topped 2 trillion won through the third quarter, surpassing its full-year performance for last year

Photo courtesy of APR

APR’s cumulative sales topped 2 trillion won through the third quarter of this year, surpassing its full-year performance for last year. As its overseas business grew, particularly in the U.S. and Europe, overseas sales accounted for 94% of total sales in the third quarter.

APR said in a preliminary earnings disclosure on the 30th that it recorded revenue of 773.1 billion won and operating profit of 160.6 billion won on a consolidated basis in the third quarter of this year. The figures were up 100.3% and 68.9%, respectively, from the same period last year.

Cumulative revenue for the first three quarters of this year totaled 2.134 trillion won, while operating profit came to 503.5 billion won. APR surpassed its full-year performance for last year in just three quarters, and its third-quarter revenue also set a new quarterly record.

The results came despite relatively few large-scale discount events at major global retail channels and the continued strength of the won. APR said its overseas business grew as online sales increased and its offline distribution network expanded, particularly in the U.S. and Europe.

Medicube, APR’s flagship brand, also continued to expand its business. Through the third quarter of this year, cumulative sales for Medicube alone topped 2 trillion won. The brand’s business also grew as product sales increased in global markets.

Growth in overseas markets was particularly pronounced. Third-quarter overseas sales reached 722.9 billion won, up 135% from the same period last year. Overseas sales grew to account for 94% of total sales.

The shares of North America and Europe also rose significantly. The two regions’ combined share of sales increased by 22 percentage points, from 47% in the third quarter of last year to 69% this year. North America accounted for 46% of total sales and Europe for 23%, establishing them as key growth markets for APR.

In North America, APR is continuing sales through online platforms such as Amazon.com, Inc. and TikTok Shop while expanding its presence in brick-and-mortar stores. This year, it expanded its sales channels to major U.S. retailers including Target, Walmart Inc. and Costco Wholesale Corporation, and plans to enter around 3,000 CVS Pharmacy stores by the end of the year.

In the fourth quarter, APR will seek to expand overseas sales by targeting the year-end peak shopping season, including Black Friday and Christmas. It plans to expand its online and offline distribution networks in key markets, including North America and Europe, and offer products and promotions tailored to local consumer demand.

An APR representative said, “Even in the third quarter, when major events at leading global channels were relatively scarce and the impact of the strong won continued, we set a new quarterly sales record and sustained the growth of our global business.” The representative added, “With the global peak shopping season in the fourth quarter, we expect sales to continue expanding in key markets.”

Reporter Moon Ji-yeon lunamoon@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.