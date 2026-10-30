Professor Yoo Seung-don of Kyung Hee University Hospital at Gangdong elected next president of the Korean Academy of Rehabilitation Medicine... “Steering the academy to lead the future of rehabilitation medicine”

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Professor Yoo Seung-don of the Department of Rehabilitation Medicine at Kyung Hee University Hospital at Gangdong was elected next president at the 2026 Korean Academy of Rehabilitation Medicine Autumn International Congress, held at the Grand Hyatt Incheon from October 23 to 24. The two-year term runs from November 1, 2028, to October 31, 2030.

The Korean Academy of Rehabilitation Medicine is an academic organization established to advance research, education and clinical care in rehabilitation medicine. It contributes to the development of rehabilitation medicine in Korea and the promotion of public health through specialist education and training, as well as the development of rehabilitation care policies.

“I will lead the academy in advancing future rehabilitation medicine, including AI, rehabilitation robots and digital health, and work to establish functioning—an agenda item in the WHO’s 2030 agenda—as a core pillar of global health alongside mortality and morbidity,” Professor Yoo said.

Professor Yoo has served as director of the Brain and Nerve Center, head of the Office of External Relations and director of Planning and Coordination at Kyung Hee University Hospital at Gangdong. Professor Yoo has also served as chair of the General Affairs Committee, Academic Committee and Policy Committee of the Korean Academy of Rehabilitation Medicine, and as president of the Korean Society of Neuromusculoskeletal Ultrasound. Since April 2025, Professor Yoo has headed the Korean Society for Neurorehabilitation, contributing to academic development and the training of specialists in neurorehabilitation, as well as to the advancement of rehabilitation care. This year, in particular, the first specialist training course in Parkinson’s rehabilitation was launched.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Yoo Seung-don

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.