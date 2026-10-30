“So It Does Work”... Man Rides Horse Through McDonald’s Drive-Thru, Gets Unexpected Reaction from Staff

Photo: Nick Holden/Instagram

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A man who went to a McDonald’s drive-thru on horseback instead of by car received an unexpected gift from the staff.

The staff warmly greeted the horse and even prepared some apple slices for it.

According to the Daily Star and other foreign media outlets, Nick Holden, a horse-riding enthusiast in the United Kingdom, recently rode his beloved horse, Sparky, to a nearby McDonald’s drive-thru. He thought his order might be refused since he had arrived on horseback rather than in a car, but the staff’s reaction was not what he expected.

Holden shared a video of the moment on Instagram, writing, “Let’s see if this works.”

When they arrived, the staff at the window naturally turned their attention to Sparky. They greeted the horse warmly and came closer, and one staff member asked, “May I say hello?” Sparky also poked its head toward the window and seemed to enjoy all the attention.

The staff did more than hand Holden the burger meal he had ordered: they also prepared apple slices for Sparky. Holden happily said, “I got food. I did it,” after receiving the apples, and the video also showed him feeding one to Sparky on the way home.

People who watched the video are reacting with comments such as, “The horse might visit that location alone to get apples,” “Wouldn’t this be what it looked like if McDonald’s had existed in the old days?” and “It could be dangerous for other people.”

However, this does not mean that you can use the drive-thru on horseback at every McDonald’s. Since drive-thrus are designed for vehicle traffic, the entry of animals and pedestrians may be restricted for safety and operational reasons.

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter | bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.