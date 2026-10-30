Chair-throwing and punches... Brawl between ruling and opposition lawmakers livestreamed

Photo: Daily Mail

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A brawl broke out in Armenia’s parliament, with lawmakers from the ruling and opposition parties trading punches and even throwing chairs.

The scene was livestreamed, and some lawmakers were injured, prompting an ambulance to be dispatched.

According to the Daily Mail and other foreign media outlets, violence broke out during a parliamentary session on the 29th (local time) at the parliament building in Yerevan, the capital of Armenia.

The dispute between the two sides began when lawmaker Taron Chakhoyan of the ruling Civil Contract party raised corruption allegations against Narek Karapetyan, parliamentary leader of the opposition Strong Armenia party.

In a speech, Chakhoyan criticized them, saying, “People deeply involved in corruption are now lecturing us about corruption and fake news,” and, “They claim their relatives have become targets of government pressure, but it’s not my fault that the Karapetyan lawmaker’s uncle, father and cousin—in fact, his whole family—are involved in politics.”

He then took issue with past remarks by Narek Karapetyan’s cousin, Sargis Karapetyan. Sargis had sparked controversy on a podcast by suggesting that a so-called “Ministry of Sex” should be established during a discussion of Armenia’s declining population and low birth rate. His remarks came in the context of addressing the problem of women not being sexually satisfied.

Chakhoyan cited the remarks and pointed out that Sargis had yet to apologize to women. Narek Karapetyan shouted back from his seat, and the exchange of heated words between the two lawmakers quickly turned the atmosphere hostile.

Soon afterward, opposition lawmakers stood up and got into physical altercations with lawmakers from the other side. At first, they shoved one another and grabbed each other by the collars, but it soon escalated into a mass brawl involving punches and kicks. The chamber descended into chaos, with lawmakers tangled together and it becoming difficult to tell who was hitting whom.

In particular, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Vahagn Aleksanyan threw a chair at opposition lawmakers, and some lawmakers fell to the floor. Several lawmakers suffered nosebleeds and had their clothes torn in the clashes. An ambulance was dispatched to parliament.

Ruben Rubinyan, the speaker of parliament who was presiding over the session, did not suspend it or cut the livestream at the outset. “I will deliberately not suspend the session so that everyone can see this situation,” he said. “The session will continue. You decide whether to fight or sit down.” In the end, as the situation deteriorated to the point that it became difficult to control, he declared a recess and called parliamentary security personnel into the chamber.

The incident did not end inside parliament. The lawmakers’ dispute continued in the corridor outside the chamber, and the ruling and opposition parties each blamed the other side.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who did not attend parliament, also weighed in on the controversy. Speaking to reporters about the violence in parliament, he said opposition lawmakers had allowed the situation to escalate without properly criticizing or restraining their colleagues’ actions.

“If anyone raises a hand against a member of parliament or tries to use violence, we will break that arm,” Prime Minister Pashinyan warned. “I’ll say it clearly and not mince words.”

When a reporter asked, “With a chair?”, he replied, “If necessary, we can do it with a chair, too. They need to know their place. There are limits to everything.”

With the lawmakers’ physical altercation livestreamed across the country and even the prime minister resorting to violent language, criticism of political tensions in Armenia and the way parliament is run is growing.

Jang Jong-ho, reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.