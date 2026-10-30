₩8.5 Trillion in Crypto Drained in 20 Minutes in ‘Largest-Ever’ Hack; North Korean Group Suspected of Being Behind It

File photo. Source: Unsplash

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A North Korean hacking group has been named as being behind a reported hack of Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, in which crypto assets worth more than 8 trillion won were stolen. If confirmed, it would be the largest hack in the history of the crypto asset industry.

According to foreign media outlets including Reuters and CNN, U.S. blockchain analytics firm TRM Labs said in a blog post on the 30th (local time) that TraderTraitor, a North Korean elite hacking group, was behind the security incident at Binance. TRM Labs said its assessment was based on a combination of on-chain and off-chain information and that it had a high degree of confidence in its conclusion.

According to TRM Labs, on the 29th the attacker transferred crypto assets worth about $6.36 billion (approximately 8.5 trillion won) out of wallets on 10 blockchains held by Binance. A substantial portion of the funds was drained in about 20 minutes. The losses in this incident are at least four times the $1.5 billion lost in the Bybit hack in February 2025.

The attack method was also reportedly sophisticated. TRM Labs said the hacker used a new Ethereum feature to modify Binance’s wallets so they could be controlled at will, then used prearranged authorizations to siphon funds from Ethereum and nine other networks while disguising the transfers as legitimate.

Citing valid signatures from wallets across several blockchains within a short period, TRM Labs raised the possibility that Binance’s hot-wallet signing system had been compromised. Binance, however, has not yet determined the specific method of intrusion or the cause of the incident.

In an official announcement that day, Binance estimated the losses from the security incident at about $6.3 billion. It said initial findings suggested that a laptop belonging to an employee responsible for development and operations had been hacked, allowing the attacker to access an internal service container and use it to execute unauthorized withdrawal transactions. It added that it had found no evidence that the wallets’ private keys had been leaked.

Binance said it was tracking the affected assets with partners in the blockchain industry and had frozen assets worth about $3 billion so far. It said users’ assets were safe and pledged to fully cover any losses using its SAFU fund and company funds. It also said it would work with law enforcement to identify the attacker and pursue legal accountability.

The basis for TRM Labs’ attribution to North Korea was traces resembling those found in previous North Korea-linked hacks. The group reportedly withdrew small amounts from the anonymizing service Tornado Cash before the attack to fund attack wallets, spent a long time preparing before carrying out the theft, and then executed signatures obtained in advance all at once. This resembled methods observed in the 2025 Bybit hack and the Kelp DAO hack in April 2026.

TRM Labs said the money-laundering methods in this incident differed from those used in the Bybit hack. In that incident, bridge services linking the movement of assets between blockchains were used mainly; in this case, large-scale swaps through market makers and asset conversions using lending protocols were more prominent, the firm said.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.