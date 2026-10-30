Oxygen cylinder explodes in ambulance set to transport patient; at least 10 dead

Photo: Dawn News

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] At least 10 people were killed when an oxygen cylinder inside an ambulance preparing to transport a patient exploded in Pakistan. The victims reportedly included healthcare facility staff, patients and caregivers, as well as a newborn.

According to local media, including Dawn News, an explosion occurred late on the night of the 28th (local time) in an ambulance belonging to a health center in the Tharparkar region of Pakistan’s Sindh province.

At the time, medical staff were placing in the ambulance a patient who had developed surgical complications after giving birth and installing an oxygen cylinder to transfer the patient to another hospital. During the process, the cylinder exploded and the ambulance caught fire. The vehicle was engulfed in flames in an instant, and people at the scene also suffered serious harm.

Police said at least 10 people, including healthcare facility staff, patients and caregivers, were killed in the accident. Seven died at the scene and six were seriously injured. Some of the injured later died while receiving treatment, raising the death toll.

Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari expressed his condolences to the victims and ordered a swift, transparent investigation to determine the cause of the accident. He also urged the relevant authorities to strengthen safety management systems at healthcare facilities to prevent similar accidents from happening again.

Authorities are investigating the exact cause of the ambulance explosion and whether there was any negligence in safety management.

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter | bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.