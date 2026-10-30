Hallym University Medical Center and Celta Square sign MOU to promote medical data-based joint research; to collaborate on efficacy and safety assessments of pharmaceuticals and medical devices

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Hallym University Medical Center (President Lee Jae-jun) and Celta Square (CEO Shin Min-kyung) signed an MOU on “Promoting Joint Research Based on Medical Data and Advancing Medical Research” at 2 p.m. on the 29th at Ilsong Cultural Hall at Hallym University Sacred Heart Hospital. About 10 representatives from the two institutions, including Hallym University Medical Center President Lee Jae-jun and Celta Square CEO Shin Min-kyung, attended the signing ceremony.

The agreement aims to link Hallym University Medical Center’s clinical expertise and medical data resources with Celta Square’s data analysis capabilities and research expertise to promote joint research based on real-world data (RWD), and to strengthen the research foundation for assessing the efficacy and safety of pharmaceuticals and medical devices and analyzing treatment outcomes. Celta Square is a company specializing in AI-based pharmacovigilance and pharmaceutical safety assessment. It provides specialized services across pharmaceutical safety management, including drug risk management plans, real-world data analysis, and post-marketing safety studies.

Going forward, the two institutions will collaborate on: ▲ planning and conducting joint research based on real-world data; ▲ assessing the efficacy and safety of pharmaceuticals and medical devices and analyzing treatment outcomes; ▲ exchanging expertise on medical data standardization, quality management, and analytical methods; ▲ reviewing the feasibility of applying medical data utilization and analysis technologies and platforms; and ▲ providing training and seminars and facilitating academic exchanges to strengthen research personnel’s capabilities.

Hallym University Medical Center’s Big Data Center (Director Seo Young-gyun) and Celta Square are currently jointly undertaking a project through the AI Voucher Support Program: “AI Standard Terminology Mapping for Pharmaceutical and Medical Institutions and Development of AESI (Adverse Event of Special Interest) Detection Technology.” Through this agreement, they plan to expand their existing partnership and continue pursuing joint research based on real-world data, drawing on medical data standardization and analysis technologies.

In addition, the two institutions will establish a collaborative framework in which medical staff, researchers, and corporate technology experts jointly identify research projects and incorporate the needs of clinical settings into data analysis and technology development. Through this framework, they plan to: ▲ increase the use of the medical center’s clinical data and promote multicenter joint research; ▲ jointly develop medical AI technologies and strengthen their validation capabilities; and ▲ expand sustainable industry-academia collaboration and data-driven research projects.

They also plan to strengthen the expertise of research personnel through technical exchanges, training, and academic activities related to medical data standardization, quality management, and analytical methods, while broadening the foundation for using data accumulated in clinical settings in medical research.

Hallym University Medical Center President Lee Jae-jun said, “Securing scientific evidence on pharmaceutical safety and systematically managing risks are very important tasks for public health and patient safety.” He added, “Through this agreement, we will combine the medical center’s clinical big data research capabilities with Celta Square’s pharmaceutical safety assessment expertise and AI technologies to promote joint research based on real-world data that can contribute to national pharmaceutical safety management policies, and expand our collaboration so that medical data leads to tangible research outcomes and the development of the healthcare industry.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Representatives of Hallym University Medical Center and Celta Square pose for a commemorative photo after signing an MOU. (From left) Kim Seo-hyun, manager at Celta Square; Kim Young-mi, head of the research team at

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.