Professor Jeon Yeong-hun appointed 41st director of Kyungpook National University Hospital

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Professor Jeon Yeong-hun (Department of Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine) has been appointed the 41st director of Kyungpook National University Hospital.

Professor Jeon was named a candidate for the next hospital director on September 22 and received final approval from the Ministry of Health and Welfare on October 30.

The newly appointed director, Jeon Yeong-hun, previously served as vice president for medical affairs and head of the operating rooms at Kyungpook National University Hospital, among other roles, and will serve a three-year term.

The term runs from November 2, 2026, to November 1, 2029.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

<Career Highlights>

△Vice President for Medical Affairs, Kyungpook National University Hospital, 2023–2026

△Head of the Operating Rooms, Kyungpook National University Hospital, 2019–2023

△Chief, Department of Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine, Kyungpook National University Hospital, 2019–2023

△President, Korean Pain Society, 2018–2020

△Full Member, National Academy of Medicine of Korea, 2021–present

Jeon Yeong-hun, newly appointed director of Kyungpook National University Hospital

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.