“One in four South Korean patients with oropharyngeal cancer has an HPV genotype other than type 16”... A more tailored treatment approach is needed

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] One in four South Korean patients with oropharyngeal cancer was found to be infected with an HPV genotype other than type 16, previously known as the leading cause. A study has found that clinical outcomes, including cancer stage and survival, may vary depending on the HPV genotype involved, suggesting that more tailored treatment approaches that take the characteristics of each genotype into account may be needed in the future.

A research team led by Professor Cha Won-jae of the Department of Otorhinolaryngology at Seoul National University Bundang Hospital, with Professor Jin Si-yeon of the Department of Otorhinolaryngology at Seoul National University Hospital as first author, analyzed 174 patients with HPV-positive oropharyngeal squamous cell carcinoma whose HPV genotypes had been identified and who were treated at Seoul National University Bundang Hospital between 2003 and 2023. The team reported these findings.

Oropharyngeal cancer develops in the oropharynx, located at the back of the throat. Tonsil cancer and cancer of the base of the tongue are common types, and the disease usually arises in the squamous cells that make up the oropharyngeal mucosa. Smoking and alcohol consumption were once considered the main causes, but cases linked to HPV infection have risen sharply in recent years. As a result, HPV-positive oropharyngeal cancer has become the predominant form in North America and Europe, and is also estimated to account for a substantial share of cases in South Korea.

Human papillomavirus (HPV) is transmitted through direct contact with the skin or mucous membranes and is so common that most adults are infected at least once in their lifetime. HPV has several genotypes, some of which are high-risk types that can cause various cancers if they remain in the body for a long time. Type 16 has been reported as the genotype most commonly found in HPV-positive oropharyngeal cancer.

The issue is that although a range of genotypes, including types 33 and 35, have been detected in HPV-positive oropharyngeal cancer, previous studies have focused on type 16, the most common type. The belief that HPV-positive oropharyngeal cancer has a better prognosis than HPV-negative oropharyngeal cancer is also based on studies centered on type 16, and differences in clinical characteristics and outcomes by genotype have not yet been adequately established.

The research team noted the lack of clinical data on HPV genotypes in Asia in particular, and set out to determine the distribution of genotypes among South Korean patients with HPV-positive oropharyngeal cancer and analyze differences by genotype.

The analysis found that 25.3% of all patients (44 people) were infected with an HPV genotype other than type 16. This proportion was higher than that reported in studies from Western countries and similar to figures from East Asia. By genotype, type 16 was the most common (74.7%), followed by types 33 (6.3%), 35 (4.6%), 58 (3.4%) and 18 (3.4%).

Notably, significant differences between genotypes were observed in lymph node stage and survival. Patients with HPV type 33 had a higher lymph node stage at diagnosis—indicating the extent of metastasis to the lymph nodes in the neck—than patients with type 16, while patients with type 35 had lower overall survival than those with type 16.

In addition, 90.8% of all patients (158 people) were male, and this male predominance was seen across all genotypes. This underscores the importance of preventing HPV infection and related diseases in males, as South Korea’s national HPV vaccination program has expanded its eligibility for support from a focus on females to include 12-year-old boys as of May 2026.

The study is significant because it found that non-16 HPV genotypes account for a considerable proportion of cases among South Korean patients with HPV-positive oropharyngeal cancer, and that clinical characteristics and outcomes may differ by genotype. It therefore highlights the need for a more tailored approach that takes genotype-specific characteristics into account.

Professor Jin Si-yeon said, “A range of high-risk genotypes, including type 33, were found at levels that cannot be overlooked,” adding, “If the quadrivalent HPV vaccine currently used in the national immunization program, which protects against types 6, 11, 16 and 18, is replaced with the nine-valent vaccine, which protects against types 6, 11, 16, 18, 31, 33, 45, 52 and 58, we expect the scope of prevention to expand further.”

Professor Cha Won-jae said, “With recent advances in surgical techniques, radiation and chemotherapy, and increasingly sophisticated multidisciplinary approaches, HPV-positive oropharyngeal cancer generally has good treatment outcomes,” adding, “I hope this study will help deepen understanding of the differences in clinical characteristics and outcomes associated with HPV genotypes.”

The study was supported by the Ministry of Science and ICT, the National Research Foundation of Korea (NRF) and Seoul National University Bundang Hospital, and was published in the international journal Clinical and Experimental Otorhinolaryngology.

Jang Jong-ho, reporter | bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Cha Won-jae (left) and Professor Jin Si-yeon

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.