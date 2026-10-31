“Joint trouble amid the running boom”... Suspect a meniscus injury if your knee is swollen and aching

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] As the number of people running in South Korea surges, enthusiasm for autumn marathons is also growing. According to a survey by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the share of regular sports participants who enjoy running has risen significantly year after year, and the annual number of marathon participants has surpassed 1 million. But leaving knee pain that develops after long-distance training or finishing a race untreated as simple muscle soreness can seriously harm joint health, so caution is advised. In particular, if your knee swells after running or feels as though it catches when you move, you should suspect a meniscus injury.

The meniscus is crescent-shaped fibrocartilage located between the thighbone and shinbone. It absorbs shock to the knee and helps maintain joint stability. It can be injured by movements such as suddenly changing direction or twisting the knee, and exercise that repeatedly places a load on the knee, such as running, can also cause strain depending on the condition of the knee. In particular, degenerative changes in the meniscus progress with age in middle-aged and older adults, and a tear can occur even from a minor impact.

When the meniscus is injured, pain may occur on the inside or outside of the knee, and the joint may swell or feel uncomfortable when bending or straightening the knee. The knee may also feel as though it is catching, or lock and be unable to straighten fully. Even if the pain is not severe immediately after exercise, swelling and pain can worsen over time, so caution is needed. Continuing to run through the pain, assuming it is simple muscle soreness, can make the injury worse. If the pain recurs or movement of the joint becomes restricted, it is best to seek medical care.

Treatment for a meniscus injury is determined after considering the location, size and shape of the tear, as well as the patient’s age and activity level. If the injury is not severe, conservative treatments such as medication, physical therapy and exercise therapy may be tried first. However, if pain and locking persist or the condition does not improve with conservative treatment, arthroscopic surgery may be considered. Even when surgery is needed, preserving the damaged meniscus by repairing it is the preferred approach whenever possible. If repair is difficult, the damaged portion may be removed, keeping the resection to a minimum.

To prevent knee injuries, it is important to gradually increase running distance and intensity in light of your usual exercise level. A thorough warm-up before running is essential, and strengthening the thigh and gluteal muscles can help reduce stress on the knee joint. If pain or swelling continues after running, get plenty of rest; if symptoms recur, seek medical care to identify the cause.

Yu Geon-ung, director of the Joint Center at Barun Sesang Hospital and an orthopedic specialist, advised, “People attempting a marathon for the first time often run through the pain because they are fixated on their time or on finishing. If pain recurs after running or a particular area continues to hurt, it should not be dismissed as simple post-exercise muscle soreness,” adding, “If your knee swells or feels as though it catches when you move, it is important to consider the nature and duration of the pain and seek appropriate medical care.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

File photo; source: Unsplash

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.