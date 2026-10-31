“Children Grow as They Sweat”... Jaseng Korean Medicine Hospital Hosts the “Dream Tree Olympics”

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] As declining fitness and a lack of exercise among students emerge as serious social problems, Jaseng Korean Medicine Hospital held a sports event with children from local children's centers to highlight the importance of physical activity during their growth years. On the 28th, the hospital hosted the 12th Jaseng Dream Tree Olympics at Gocheok Neighborhood Park in Guro-gu, Seoul. Roughly 650 employees and other participants, including about 550 children from 26 local children's centers in Guro-gu, took part in activities to build teamwork and strengthen their physical health.

The children were divided into four teams that day. After warming up with exercises taught by Korean medicine doctors, they competed in six events, including relay races, a dice-passing game, and the Express Train game. In the Express Train event in particular, teammates coordinated their movements and called one another by name as they advanced one space at a time, filling the field with cheers.

A booth where children could try out the profession of Korean medicine doctor was also bustling. The children tried on Korean medicine doctors' coats and, with the doctors' help, tried cupping for themselves. They were fascinated as they located acupuncture points one by one on the backs of their hands and around their knees. One student who took part in the activity said, “I didn’t know there were so many acupuncture points in our bodies,” adding, “Someday, I want to become a Korean medicine doctor who treats athletes when they get injured.”

The Jaseng Dream Tree Olympics is a signature social contribution initiative of the Jaseng Medical Foundation, launched in 2018 to promote children's health. Held once or twice a year, it rotates among areas across the country where Jaseng Korean Medicine Hospitals are located. To date, about 4,500 children have taken part, building teamwork and a sense of community.

Statistics also show that children need more opportunities like these. According to last year's Student Health and Physical Fitness Assessment (PAPS) results from the Ministry of Education, students classified as having low fitness (fitness grades 4 and 5), accounted for 13.9% of elementary school students, 14.9% of middle school students, and 21.6% of high school students. Each figure was up by around 5 percentage points from 2019, before COVID-19, when the rates were 9.1% for elementary, 9.9% for middle, and 16.4% for high school students. The gap is even more pronounced compared with other countries. According to data released by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency in 2025, 13.4% of South Korean high school students engaged in physical activity for at least 60 minutes a day on at least five days a week—less than a third of the 46.3% reported in the United States.

Regular physical activity during the growth years provides a foundation for fitness and musculoskeletal development. Weight-bearing exercises such as running and jumping rope help strengthen bones, while a variety of full-body activities are also effective for building strength and balance. Enjoyable experiences of moving the body at this age can help make exercise an established part of daily life.

By contrast, children who spend long periods sitting with their heads bent forward or their backs hunched while looking at smartphones or tablets can easily build up strain in the muscles around their necks and shoulders. Their posture and activity levels should therefore be monitored together. At home, children should get up and stretch from time to time rather than stay in one position for too long, and desk and chair heights should be adjusted to suit their bodies. Digital device screens should be positioned at a height that does not require them to bend their heads excessively. For exercise, it is best to choose activities suited to the child's fitness and interests, and gradually increase the time spent on them.

Choi Woo-sung, director of Mokdong Jaseng Korean Medicine Hospital, said, “For children to exercise regularly, it is important that they enjoy moving their bodies rather than feel pressured to perform well.” He urged parents, saying, “I hope you will find activities suited to your child's interests and fitness, such as taking walks or playing ball together, and help them develop natural exercise habits in everyday life.”

Park Byung-mo, chairman of the Jaseng Medical Foundation, said, “I hope that today's experience of children sweating and cheering alongside their friends will serve as a foundation for them to grow up healthy in body and mind.” He stressed, “We will continue to expand support for sports activities in partnership with local communities so that children can grow up healthy.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Local children's center staff and children carrying a sign reading “Passion” enter the field. Photo courtesy of Jaseng Korean Medicine Hospital

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.