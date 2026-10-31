Pornographic videos aired on highway billboard; hacker attack causes a stir among drivers

Photo: Telegram

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A large advertising billboard installed along a major highway in Cairo, the Egyptian capital, was hacked, and pornographic videos were broadcast. The incident caused a commotion, with drivers stopping their cars and filming the videos on their phones.

According to CNN and other foreign media outlets, pornographic videos appeared on a large billboard installed along a major arterial road in Cairo, Egypt, on the 29th (local time).

The billboard screen, which had been displaying advertisements, was hacked and suddenly switched to adult videos.

Footage recorded at the scene quickly spread on social media. Alongside the pornographic content, the video also showed messages believed to have been left by the hackers. A Telegram channel account believed to belong to a hacker was also displayed on the screen.

The account posted a message criticizing the Egyptian government the following day, the 30th.

The account operator claimed, “Egypt is still under a dictatorship,” and that “the government maintains its power through repression, and the country is unable to move forward.” The operator added, “As time passes, nothing changes, and people's lives do not improve.”

Egypt's Interior Ministry said the billboard involved in the incident belonged to an advertising company, which had operated it under a contract with an international company. The ministry explained, “The international company's website was hit by a cyberattack, resulting in unauthorized videos being broadcast on the billboard,” adding that “this breach also occurred simultaneously in several other countries.”

However, authorities did not specifically disclose the name of the international company that was attacked or the countries affected. Local media reports also reportedly said that sexually explicit videos had been broadcast on digital billboards in Iraq, Malaysia and Brazil.

The Interior Ministry said it had “initiated the relevant legal procedures.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.