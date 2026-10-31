Knee pain even though you don’t exercise?...‘Chondromalacia’ is troubling young people

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Knee pain is often thought to result from osteoarthritis that develops with age or injuries sustained during strenuous exercise. But young people can experience knee pain even without a specific injury or excessive exercise. One common cause is patellar chondromalacia. Statistics from the Health Insurance Review and Assessment Service also showed that in 2025, cases of chondromalacia of the kneecap were most common among people in their 30s, for both men and women. This is why knee pain should not be dismissed simply because someone is young.

According to 2025 statistics from the Health Insurance Review and Assessment Service, cases of chondromalacia of the kneecap were most common among people aged 30 to 39, for both men and women. Among men, the numbers were highest for those in their 30s at 6,380, followed by those in their 20s at 6,143 and those in their 40s at 5,488. Among women, the figures were highest for those in their 30s at 7,977, followed by those in their 40s at 7,836 and those in their 50s at 7,525.

Patellar chondromalacia refers to a condition in which the articular cartilage of the kneecap, located at the front of the knee, becomes soft or weak. The kneecap’s articular cartilage reduces friction and distributes the load when the knee moves. If this cartilage weakens or is damaged, pain may occur at the front of the knee.

Patellar chondromalacia can result from trauma, such as a forceful blow to the knee or a dislocated or fractured kneecap, but it can also develop without any specific injury. Related symptoms may also occur when repeated strain is placed on the knee joint due to abnormal kneecap movement or alignment, weak or imbalanced thigh muscles, a sudden increase in the amount or intensity of exercise, or weight gain. Knee pain can therefore occur because of a person’s physical characteristics or repeated joint use, even without strenuous sports activity.

The main symptom is a dull, aching pain at the front of the knee. Pain may occur when standing up after sitting for a long time with the knee bent—for example, during a long car or plane ride, or while watching a movie in a theater. Pain may also worsen during weight-bearing activities with the knee bent, such as going up or down stairs or squatting.

A grating sensation or sound may accompany knee movement, and swelling may occur in some cases. However, these symptoms can also occur with other knee conditions, so it is important to identify the cause through a proper examination rather than conclude that it is patellar chondromalacia based on symptoms alone.

Diagnosis involves reviewing the symptoms the patient reports and their medical history, as well as conducting a physical examination. X-rays can be used to check the kneecap’s position and alignment, structural abnormalities in the joint, and degenerative changes. Additional tests, such as an MRI, may be performed if needed.

Kim Young-jun, director of the International Healthcare Center at Daedong Hospital and an orthopedic specialist, said, “Knee pain is often thought to be a symptom of aging, but it can also occur in young people for various reasons, including chondromalacia. Rather than dismissing the pain or worrying excessively, it is important to see an orthopedic specialist to determine the exact cause if unusual pain recurs or interferes with daily life.”

Kim added, “Joint health should be managed consistently through appropriate exercise, weight management, and healthy habits—not only after pain develops. It is a good idea to take an interest in joint health from a young age by continuing to exercise in a way that suits your physical condition and adjusting movements or exercise intensity that put strain on the knees.”

To keep the knee joints healthy, it is beneficial to exercise regularly to strengthen the thigh and gluteal muscles and maintain balance among the muscles around the knees. Exercise intensity should be increased gradually to suit your physical condition, and it is advisable to avoid squatting or bending the knees excessively. Maintaining a healthy weight is also important to reduce the strain on the knee joints.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Kim Young-jun, orthopedic specialist

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.