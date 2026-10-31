“Eye injured by a branch during an autumn hike”... Could it cause blindness?

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] As more people enjoy outdoor activities such as camping, trekking and hiking in the fall, the risk of eye injuries from branches and fallen leaves is rising. If plant matter pokes or irritates the eye outdoors, it may seem like a temporary discomfort. But if it causes even a tiny scratch on the cornea, fungi from soil or plant surfaces can enter and lead to fungal keratitis. Missing the window for treatment can result in serious complications, including permanent vision loss or corneal opacity, so caution is advised.

The cornea is the transparent tissue at the front of the eye. It allows light to pass through and refracts it. If a branch or a plant thorn scratches the cornea, fungi found on plant surfaces or in soil can cause an infection through the wound. Fusarium and Aspergillus are among the main fungi known to cause these infections. Inflammation of the cornea caused by fungi is called fungal keratitis.

Early symptoms may include a foreign-body sensation in the eye, redness and tearing. As the infection progresses, pain may worsen and sensitivity to light or blurred vision may also occur. These symptoms can be difficult to distinguish from those of other common corneal conditions, making it easy to leave the problem untreated. Therefore, if discomfort persists or vision becomes blurred after an eye injury from plant matter, seek an eye doctor without delay to identify the cause.

Fungal keratitis takes longer to treat than a typical bacterial infection. If the inflammation worsens, permanent clouding or scarring of the cornea may occur. This can directly impair vision, making an early response especially important.

To make a diagnosis, doctors assess damage to and inflammation of the cornea. If necessary, they analyze a sample taken from the cornea under a microscope or through a culture test to determine whether fungi are causing an infection. Treatment may include antifungal eye drops or oral medication, depending on the severity of the infection. Since the medications used are entirely different from those for bacterial keratitis, patients should not use anti-inflammatory drugs or regular eye drops on their own, and should receive treatment based on accurate test results.

Park Seo-yeon, an ophthalmology department chief at Seran General Hospital, advised, “An eye injury from a branch or other plant matter during outdoor activities can lead to an infection through a corneal wound, so even a minor injury warrants caution.” Park Seo-yeon added, “If unusual symptoms occur after an eye injury, such as worsening pain or blurred vision, seek specialized eye care without delay.”

Park Seo-yeon continued, “If something gets into your eye, never rub it or try to force it out.” She emphasized, “Especially if an object is embedded in the eye, do not try to remove it yourself; go to a hospital promptly. When walking through areas with dense branches or handling plants, wearing protective eyewear is the best way to prevent an injury.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Park Seo-yeon, department chief

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.