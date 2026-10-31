Woman with 3 years of abdominal pain: shocking discovery of an 18-cm fetus, hardened “like a stone,” in her abdomen

Photo credit: IMCRJ

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] A case has been reported in which a fetus, hardened like a stone, was found in the abdomen of a woman in her 40s who had suffered from unexplained abdominal pain for three years.

The fetus had died during a previous pregnancy and remained in the abdominal cavity without being expelled from the body, where it calcified. The medical team diagnosed it as a so-called “lithopaedion” and removed it surgically.

Medical staff at the medical school hospital of Borama Amoud University in Somaliland, Africa, recently published the case report in the journal International Medical Case Reports Journal (IMCRJ).

According to the report, the 42-year-old woman had experienced intermittent pain in her lower abdomen since three years earlier, and the sensation of heaviness in her abdomen had worsened over time. The pain was concentrated mainly in her lower abdomen and around her pelvis, and the feeling of heaviness had become more pronounced in recent months.

The woman also told the medical team about an experience three years earlier that may have been a pregnancy. She said her abdomen had gradually enlarged and she had felt movements that seemed like fetal movements, but at some point the movements stopped, and afterward her abdomen gradually became smaller.

When the medical team examined her abdomen, they felt a hard, irregular mass extending up to around her navel. It barely moved when pressed by hand. A pregnancy test was negative, and an ultrasound showed a calcified mass in her abdomen while the uterus was empty.

Imaging showed that the mass measured approximately 18 × 12 × 10 cm, with the fetus’s skeletal structures clearly visible, including the skull, spine, ribs, and the long bones of the arms and legs. The medical team concluded that the fetus had remained in the abdominal cavity outside the uterus and calcified over a long period, and diagnosed it as a lithopaedion.

A lithopaedion is a very rare complication that can occur in cases such as an abdominal pregnancy, in which a fetus implants in the abdominal cavity outside the uterus. If, after the fetus dies, it remains in the abdominal cavity rather than being expelled from the body or absorbed by the mother, calcium can build up along with an inflammatory response in the surrounding tissue, causing it to harden.

The medical team eventually removed the calcified fetus surgically. The woman recovered without any notable complications and was discharged, and follow-up over the next six months confirmed that her abdominal pain had disappeared.

In a report published in the journal, the medical team said that only about 340 cases of lithopaedion had been documented in medical literature over the past 400 years.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.