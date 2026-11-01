Uterine Fibroids: Does a Large Size Always Mean Surgery? The Real Criteria for Deciding on Treatment

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Many women worry first about surgery when uterine fibroids are found during a health screening. In particular, hearing that a fibroid is large can easily make them anxious that it needs to be removed right away. But whether surgery is needed is not determined by size alone. Its location and number, symptoms, plans for future pregnancy, and the need to preserve the uterus must all be considered. Even a small fibroid may require treatment if it distorts the endometrium or causes bleeding; conversely, a large fibroid can be monitored regularly if it causes no particular symptoms.

Song Min-kyung, chief of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Incheon Sejong Hospital, explained, “Treatment decisions for uterine fibroids are not based on size alone,” adding, “The fibroids’ location and number, symptoms, the patient’s age, and plans for pregnancy all need to be considered together.”

◇ Uterine Fibroids: Location Matters More Than Size

Uterine fibroids are benign tumors that develop in the muscular layer of the uterus. They are commonly found in women of reproductive age and are generally unrelated to malignant tumors.

They often cause no symptoms. They may also be found incidentally during a health screening or while testing for another gynecological condition.

By location, uterine fibroids are broadly classified as submucosal, intramural, or subserosal.

Submucosal fibroids grow just beneath the endometrium lining the inside of the uterus and protrude into the uterine cavity. Even when relatively small, they can cause heavy menstrual bleeding, irregular bleeding, and anemia. If they distort the shape of the endometrium, they may also affect pregnancy.

Intramural fibroids develop within the muscular layer of the uterus. As they grow, they can change the shape of the uterus or cause heavier menstrual bleeding, menstrual cramps, and pelvic pain. If they distort the uterine cavity, an evaluation related to pregnancy may also be needed.

Subserosal fibroids grow outward from the uterus. They have relatively little effect on the endometrium, but as they grow, they can press on nearby organs, such as the bladder or bowel, and cause frequent urination, constipation, and pelvic pressure.

That is why symptoms and the need for treatment can differ depending on where a fibroid develops, even when fibroids are the same size.

◇ If There Are No Symptoms, Monitoring May Be an Option...Whether Surgery Is Needed Varies by Patient

Finding a uterine fibroid does not mean it always needs to be removed.

If there are no particular symptoms, changes can be monitored with ultrasound, taking the fibroid’s size and location into account. In women nearing menopause, fibroids may also shrink in response to hormonal changes.

By contrast, active treatment should be considered if excessively heavy menstrual bleeding causes anemia, or if severe menstrual cramps and pelvic pain interfere with daily life.

Treatment may also be needed if a fibroid distorts the uterine cavity or is considered to be associated with infertility or recurrent miscarriages.

There are various treatment options. Medication may be used depending on the symptoms and the patient’s condition, while options such as myomectomy or hysterectomy are chosen based on treatment goals and plans for pregnancy.

A myomectomy is surgery to remove fibroids while preserving the uterus. It may be considered for patients who plan to become pregnant in the future or wish to preserve their uterus.

The surgical approach depends on the fibroids’ location, size, and number. Some submucosal fibroids that protrude into the uterine cavity can be removed using a hysteroscope. Fibroids located deep in the muscular layer may require laparoscopic, robotic, or open surgery.

◇ Removing Fibroids While Preserving the Uterus...Single-Port Robotic Surgery Is Also an Option

Minimally invasive surgeries that remove fibroids while preserving the uterus are also being performed in recent years.

One such option is single-port robotic surgery using the da Vinci SP surgical system.

The procedure is performed through a single incision at the navel, through which a robotic camera and surgical instruments are inserted. Compared with conventional laparoscopic surgery, which uses multiple incisions, it can reduce the number of incisions in the abdomen.

High-resolution 3D imaging and robotic instruments that move like joints allow surgeons to separate the fibroids and perform precise maneuvers, such as suturing the uterine muscle layer after removal.

In a myomectomy, it is important not only to remove the fibroids but also to properly suture the incision site and preserve as much healthy uterine tissue as possible. However, robotic surgery is not suitable for every patient. The difficulty of the procedure varies depending on the fibroids’ size, number, and location, as well as whether there are adhesions from previous surgery; in some cases, another surgical approach may be more appropriate.

Chief Song Min-kyung said, “The important thing in treating uterine fibroids is not to remove them no matter what, but to improve the patient’s symptoms while preserving uterine function as much as possible.” She added, “Single-port robotic surgery is one treatment option that may be considered for patients who need to preserve their uterus, but the most appropriate surgical method should be chosen based on the fibroids’ location and condition.”

She also advised, “If menstrual bleeding suddenly becomes heavier, or severe menstrual cramps, anemia, pelvic pressure, or other symptoms occur, it is best not to dismiss them as ordinary menstrual symptoms, but to see an OB-GYN to identify the cause.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho | bellho@sportschosun.com

Chief Song Min-kyung

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.