“The more overweight you are, the greater the risk to your gallbladder”... Rapid weight loss also calls for caution over gallstones and cholecystitis

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Obesity affects not only diabetes, high blood pressure and cardiovascular disease, but also gallbladder health. As weight increases, the likelihood of developing gallstones rises, and if a stone blocks a passage in the gallbladder, it can lead to inflammation. In particular, excessive weight loss can also increase the risk of gallstones, making lifestyle habits that help maintain a healthy weight important.

Cholecystitis is easy to mistake for nothing more than sudden abdominal pain after eating fatty food. However, gallstones, a major cause of cholecystitis, form under the influence of various factors, including a person's usual weight, diet and metabolic health.

A study analyzing the link between obesity and gallbladder disease found that the risk of noncancerous biliary tract disease among people with a high body mass index (BMI) was about 2.75 times that among those with a low BMI. The figure was about 3.21 times for women and about 2.01 times for men.

The noncancerous biliary tract diseases examined in the study included gallstone disease. Although these figures do not compare the risk of cholecystitis alone, they show how obesity affects gallbladder health.

Kwang-hyun Kim, a department head in the Department of Surgery at Incheon Sejong Hospital, explained, “Obesity goes beyond simply weighing too much; it brings changes to the body's metabolic functions.” He added, “It can also affect gallstone formation and the risk of cholecystitis, so managing your weight in everyday life is important.”

◇ Why obesity makes gallstones more likely

The gallbladder is a small, pouch-shaped organ located beneath the liver. It stores and concentrates bile produced by the liver, then releases it into the small intestine when food enters the body, helping digest fat. Bile contains cholesterol, bile acids and bilirubin, among other substances. When the balance among these components is disrupted, crystals can form and gradually clump together, potentially developing into gallstones. People with obesity are more likely to have excessive amounts of cholesterol in their bile. Their gallbladder may also contract and empty less effectively, causing bile to remain in it for longer. This creates conditions in which gallstones can form more easily.

Not everyone who has gallstones goes on to develop cholecystitis. If a stone blocks the passage through which bile drains from the gallbladder, pressure inside the gallbladder can rise and inflammation may occur.

Kim explained, “Many cases of acute cholecystitis are associated with an obstruction caused by gallstones.” He added, “It is important to understand the link: obesity promotes gallstone formation, and gallstones are a major cause of cholecystitis.”

◇ Easy to mistake for indigestion ... Watch for pain in the upper right abdomen

The most common symptom of cholecystitis is pain in the upper right abdomen or the area below the breastbone. The pain may spread to the back or right shoulder, and may be accompanied by nausea, vomiting and fever.

When symptoms appear after eating fatty food, they are easy to mistake for simple indigestion or an upset stomach. However, if abdominal pain lasts for several hours or is accompanied by fever and chills, the possibility of cholecystitis should be checked.

Abdominal ultrasound is commonly used for diagnosis. It can detect gallstones, measure the thickness of the gallbladder wall and identify signs of inflammation in surrounding areas. Blood tests are used to assess inflammation markers and liver function, among other things.

Acute cholecystitis is treated with measures such as antibiotics and IV fluids, depending on the patient's condition. If surgery is possible, cholecystectomy is considered a primary treatment option.

If treatment is delayed, the condition can progress to gallbladder necrosis, perforation or peritonitis, making prompt diagnosis and treatment necessary.

◇ Rapid weight loss also increases the risk of gallstones

Maintaining a healthy weight is important for reducing the risk of gallstones and cholecystitis. Managing weight through regular exercise and a balanced diet, and reducing consumption of foods high in refined carbohydrates, sugar and saturated fat, can help.

The rate of weight loss also matters. Extreme food restriction or rapid weight loss over a short period can raise cholesterol levels in bile and impair the gallbladder's ability to empty, potentially increasing the risk of gallstones instead.

Rather than trying to lose weight as quickly as possible, people should pursue weight loss in a sustainable way that suits their health condition.

For patients with severe obesity who have difficulty achieving sufficient weight loss through diet, exercise or medication, bariatric surgery may also be a treatment option.

Bariatric surgery is a treatment that promotes weight loss by reducing the size of the stomach or altering the structure of the digestive system. Depending on the patient's condition, it may also improve obesity-related metabolic diseases such as diabetes and high blood pressure.

However, bariatric surgery should be distinguished from surgery to treat cholecystitis itself. Because gallstones may newly develop as weight falls rapidly after surgery, the condition of the gallbladder should be checked before the procedure, and appropriate care is also needed afterward.

Kim said, “Along with treating the inflammation in the gallbladder, it is important to manage obesity and lifestyle habits that affect gallstone formation.” He added, “Efforts are needed to lose weight in a healthy way and maintain that loss. Patients who have difficulty controlling their weight because of severe obesity can consult a specialist and consider treatment options, including bariatric surgery.”

He added, “Because gallstones may develop as a result of rapid weight loss after bariatric surgery, regular medical visits and systematic follow-up care are necessary.”

Jang Jong-ho, reporter | bellho@sportschosun.com

Department Head Kwang-hyun Kim

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.