Four family members die in e-bike battery fire... “Flames blocked the doorway”

Photo: New York Post

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A tragic accident at an apartment in New York City, where a fire caused by an e-bike battery claimed the lives of four family members, including teenage sons and their mother, who was in her 30s.

According to U.S. media outlets, including the New York Post, a fire broke out at around 12:50 a.m. local time on October 28 on the 11th floor of an apartment building in Mott Haven, The Bronx, New York City.

Investigators determined that the fire started in the lithium-ion battery of an e-bike in the kitchen. The burning e-bike is believed to have blocked the front door, preventing the family inside from escaping.

A 10-year-old son was taken to the hospital in cardiac arrest and received treatment, but ultimately died.

Of the four family members who were in critical condition at the hospital, the 15- and 16-year-old sons and their 33-year-old mother also eventually died. The husband suffered severe burns and is receiving treatment at the hospital.

Soon after the fire broke out, fire officials said, “The e-bike was placed in the passageway leading to the entrance,” and “It was positioned so that the family could not safely get out from the kitchen.”

An official added, “As soon as firefighters removed the burning e-bike and battery from the front door, intense flames rushed in,” and “They quickly rescued the victim behind the door and took them to the hospital, but the outcome was tragic.”

Fire officials urged people to exercise particular caution, noting that lithium-ion batteries used in e-bikes and electric scooters can cause flames to spread rapidly if they catch fire.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.